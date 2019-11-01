The AIU says Nabokau tested positive for furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent. It was not stated where the sample was given.

Nabokau won a world junior silver medal in 2014 and was eliminated in qualifying at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. His lifetime best jump is 2.36 meters.

