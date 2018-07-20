MOSCOW — Some of Russia’s best known track and field athletes are facing doping cases, including former Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees anti-doping cases in track and field, has released details of 109 cases from around the world in a new transparency drive.

Besides Ukhov, the list includes top Russians such as the double world champion shot putter Tatyana Lysenko, Olympic bronze medal-winning long jumper Svetlana Shkolina and 2014 world indoor triple jump champion Lyukman Adams.

The AIU says all of the cases are based on evidence uncovered during World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren’s research into a widespread system of doping and cover-ups in Russia.

The cases of Ukhov, Lysenko, Adams and Shkolina are all listed as pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

