Friendship Tech celebrates its 59-48 win over Cesar Chavez in the PCSAA boys’ basketball championship at Trinity Washington University on Saturday night. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

It was only fitting the ball would end up in guard JaVelle McClary’s hands when the final buzzer sounded on Friendship Tech’s 59-48 Public Charter School Athletic Association championship win over Cesar Chavez on Saturday night.

McClary has waited his turn to run Friendship Tech’s offense, serving as a reserve on last year’s championship team. He was one of three seniors to return from that squad, and he was again patient this season with eight underclassmen teammates.

On Saturday night, McClary reflected on that journey while tossing the ball toward Trinity Washington University's rafters at the buzzer and being mobbed by teammates.

“I’ve been waiting for this all season,” Friendship Tech Coach Dwayne Shackleford said. “He was prepared when the lights turned on.”

Friendship Tech (18-8) won last year’s PCSAA title but graduated four starters from squad, including forward Malik Miller, who averaged 23.3 points and 19.2 rebounds. On the first day of practice this season, Shackleford told his players they’d be back in the title game if they followed his training plan.

Shackleford said his team’s chemistry clicked in mid-January, around when it defeated rival Friendship Collegiate in a hostile environment.



Friendship Collegiate girls celebrate the program's 13 PCSAA championship. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

While dishing out assists, McClary scored 11 points. Sophomore Jamiyl Kirkland, who averaged 1.8 points per game last season, added 17 points against Cesar Chavez (19-8).

McClary danced around the court after big plays, and Titans players joined their mentor postgame as they chanted “back to back” with the championship trophy.

“It feels great,” McClary said, “because I had to step up this year.”

Friendship Collegiate girls continue their dominance

Tesha Cunningham has won 13 PCSAA championships as Friendship Collegiate’s girls’ basketball coach, but the Knights’ 49-18 victory over National Collegiate in the title game Saturday was more special than most.

Friendship Collegiate graduated its top four scorers from last season and featured just two upperclassmen this season. For the first time in about a decade, Cunningham didn’t know if her team was a PCSAA contender entering the season.

Now, Friendship Collegiate (13-7) has won eight consecutive games entering the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A tournament on Tuesday.

“Every year when you have the target on your back, it makes it difficult,” Cunningham said. “It’s the mental game I was really worried about with our team.”

About every week, the Knights visited Cunningham’s alma mater, Georgetown, to watch women’s basketball practice. The players brought notepads and studied college players at their positions. Then, they mimicked those tendencies in practice.

While National Collegiate (14-4) was the PCSAA tournament’s top seed, Friendship Collegiate guard Brucionna Cook notched a game-high 26 points Saturday. The sophomore didn’t score in last season’s title game.

“It’s crazy,” Cook said, “I’m going to a school that’s won 13.”