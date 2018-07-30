Photo of a newspaper clipping of the four relay team members in high school. (Original photo taken by Kevin Dunleavy) (Courtesy photo/Alexander Klose)

People called them the “Fab Four.” No nickname can truly catch on without an appearance in newsprint, and this title most likely made its debut in the March 11, 1994 issue of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Tattler.

Four freshman swimmers had been chosen as “Athletes of the Issue”: Brett Saum, Rich Hoppock, Raffi Karamian and Alexander Klose. They posed together in a picture next to the article, sporting baseball caps and ’90s haircuts.

In many ways, they were an ideal relay team. They all came from the same neighborhood, they all excelled at a different stroke and they were all friends outside of the water. They would go on to break records for the Barons, winning two county titles and in March of 1994, they had already shown a glimpse of that potential, finishing third at counties in their debut season.

“Being only freshmen, nobody knows what the future holds for these swimmers,” the article reads.

25 years later, the relay team is back together. Saum, Hoppock, Karamian and Klose will be swimming the 200 Medley Relay together at the Pan American Masters Championships on Wednesday in Florida.

At the heart of their reunion is Klose. He has been swimming Masters events for a few years, training consistently at a big pool near his home in Drammen, Norway, where he lives with his wife and two young kids. Described by friends as “incredibly passionate,” Klose, 38, set his sights on the 2018 Pan Am games. He wanted to get the team back together.

“It’s a bucket list thing,” Klose said. “I never thought I’d be swimming a relay with my boys again. Not a lot of people get to do this.”

The race took on a new meaning one April morning in 2017 when Klose had a seizure in his home. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors found a tumor in his brain. He underwent surgery in May, and a biopsy revealed that he had a secondary glioblastoma, stage 4. Life expectancy was another 18 months.

That biopsy came back on June 9, 2017. On June 13, Klose got back into a pool. And then he did it again and again. As he worked his way through six weeks of chemotherapy, swimming proved a familiar escape — a test for his body and a respite for his mind.

“I love to work through those long sets,” he said. “Tough sets. Having to constantly reset your goals. Next interval, next interval. Keep going and finish that set. And then what are you going to do? Go to the next set. I love that persistence and determination and discipline.”



A 1994 issue of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase student newspaper, featuring an article on "The Fab Four." (Courtesy photo/Alexander Klose)

In time Klose found out he had the right genetic mutation to get involved in a clinical trial, which he can participate in for up to three years if it works. So far, Klose said, it has been “working wonders.”

The Pan Am games went from a hypothetical to a passion for Klose. He needed to make it happen.

Despite the ocean between them, he was still good friends with Saum and Hoppock, and both said they were ready to take part.

“Once he said that’s what he wanted to do, I was never going to say no to him,” Hoppock said. “If this meet had been on the other side of the world, I would’ve been on the other side of the world.”

The one question mark was Karamian. They hadn’t spoken to him in over 10 years.

“We weren’t really in touch,” Karamian said. “The love was all still there, but you know how life goes.”

But last December he ran into a mutual friend in Annapolis, who asked him if he had heard about Alex. The next day, Karamian sent his breaststroker a message on Instagram. Klose told him about the meet, and admitted they had discussed using another butterflyer.

“I said, ‘like hell you are. I will be there,’” Karamian remembered.

So the four of them will meet in Florida this week, each swimming an individual event before the medley on Wednesday. There will be a group meal afterward and then flights back home.

“I can’t imagine much that I wouldn’t do [for Alex],” Hoppock said. “And this is something that he’s asking me to do that is going to be a lot of fun.”

In the years since they left B-CC, swimming hasn’t gone away. Klose said that his daughter is already swimming and he hopes the sport can provide her the same things it provided him: good exercise, lessons on discipline and perseverance, a chance to relax the mind. Maybe one day she’ll join a relay team, make three friends.

“Swimming itself is nostalgic for me,” Karamian said. “I think about practices at 4:30 in the morning. Sixteen years old, we’re in a station wagon going to practice. I even remember the music that was playing back then.”

As he described his recovery, Klose recalled the number of times he had been in a pool since his diagnosis as a signifier of his strength, a metric that made sense. He continues to participate in the clinical trial with good results, and his attitude is unwaveringly positive.

For him, Wednesday’s race will be a celebration of both past and present abilities. To work through tough sets, persevere, reset goals. Next interval, next interval.

“A lot of people say that cancer is a battle you have to fight,” he said. “That’s not the right metaphor for me. For me, it’s a race. And I’m going to win the race. I’m already winning.”