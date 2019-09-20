A year after a devastating loss against Blake, Watkins Mill got retribution with a 28-21 win in a rematch Friday in Silver Spring. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

Last November, Watkins Mill was two minutes away from a Maryland 3A playoff spot, only needing to hold a lead in its season finale against Blake. Instead, Watkins Mill threw a pick-six, and Blake escaped with a one-point victory.

“It was like somebody died last year,” Watkins Mill Coach Mike Brown said. “That was the worst loss I’ve ever had in my life.”

That defeat stayed in the minds of Brown and Watkins Mill players leading up to the team’s rematch with Blake on Friday night. Not only did Watkins Mill finish this time, but it came back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Bengals, 28-21, in Silver Spring.

“To come back here and kind of redeem that in their home and watch their fans cry was a pretty good feeling,” Brown said.

Watkins Mill (2-1, 2-0 Montgomery 3A/2A) cut into its deficit when running back Baebaa Sayeh ran in a 14-yard touchdown, followed by a Wolverines two-point conversion, to begin the final period. Blake (2-1, 1-1) turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, giving the Wolverines another chance to score.

[High school football top 20]

Heading into the Wolverines’ next offensive possession, Brown had two goals: take the lead and drain time so Blake couldn’t put together a comeback. Watkins Mill pretty much did just that. It went 79 yards and scored on quarterback Kyle Wingate’s two-yard run to put the Wolverines up seven after another successful two-point try. And it left just 44 seconds on the game clock for Blake’s last gasp.

Blake drove to Watkins Mill’s 13-yard line but threw an interception as time expired. After the postgame handshake line, Brown kneeled near Blake’s 25-yard line and took a moment to process the victory. Then, he and his players broke out in dance around the scoreboard.

“We’re balling,” Watkins Mill players chanted. “They don’t want no smoke.”

Watkins Mill wanted to bounce back after a 20-13 loss against Blair last week, but it faced a challenge in Blake. The Bengals qualified for the playoffs the past two years and were coming off a win over Sherwood, one of Montgomery County’s most accomplished programs.

“We needed this win,” Wingate said. “We just had to keep faith.”

Watkins Mill committed three turnovers but leaned on Sayeh, who rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns to make up for what Wingate called a “depressing” scene last November.

“Our whole community faces adversity,” Brown said. “It just shows where we’re at right now. All the haters, I just want to say hi.”