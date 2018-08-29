

Centennial High School Coach Billy Martin is tasked with bringing back a football team after last season was canceled due to low participation turnout. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

At the end of his first official practice as a high school head coach, Billy Martin told the 45 players who had volunteered to resurrect Centennial football to take a knee. Beads of sweat poured down his sunburned face in the early August sun as he took a deep breath and scanned the faces of his team. This can work, he told himself.

He crunched the numbers one last time. He had 31 more kids than the team had at this time last August, when it was forced to disband for the entire varsity season because of low turnout. Football would not die here, not on his watch. So he began his first official pep talk.

“We have to stay healthy, guys. It’s not like we have 80 guys here. We have to make every guy count,” Martin told them.

80 players would constitute a healthy high school football program. But that doesn’t exist here in Ellicott City, Md., not at a perennially losing team where the country’s high school football participation crisis has taken deep root. 20 schools nationally dropped football altogether last fall, while Centennial was one of a handful that could only field a junior-varsity team. The epidemic has not let up.

Already more than a dozen schools across the country have canceled their seasons this month because of low numbers. Fears over concussions and brain injuries continue, and a school like Centennial has many other built-in challenges already. It has won only one game in the past four years and has been to the state playoffs just once in its history, back in 1980. Its diverse student body is one of the school’s proudest pillars — nearly 40 percent white and 40 percent Asian — but it often leads to larger turnout in sports other than football.

But Martin and his band of players represent the resistance, bolstered by the belief that their school felt hollow without a football team last fall. Martin looked around at his resilient players after that first practice. He had just one who had played all four years at the school. He had another who was carpooling five players at a time to help keep the numbers up. Another wore a Nike shirt emblazoned with a phrase that could double as a motto for the team: “Games End. Training Doesn’t.”

“We have enough guys out here,” Martin told them.



Centennial’s football team has made the state playoffs just once, back in 1980. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Two weeks later, Martin still didn’t know how many of his players would be showing up for practice, but he forced a smile and greeted the superintendent of Howard County Schools anyway.

“We’re doing our best to make it work,” Martin explained to Michael Martirano. “Every day has a new challenge.”

“And it will,” Martirano said before he spoke to the 36 players who had showed up that day, the 95-degree Maryland heat sticking to his navy suit.

“I’m here today to support you. . . . Obviously last year it was disappointing to me that we didn’t have a football team at Centennial. It got a lot of attention for a variety of reasons,” Martirano told the players. “I’m so proud of you that you have a made a commitment to the team.”

The 32-year-old Martin was hired in February, an ideal fit given that he taught in the building and had grown up playing and coaching high school football in Howard County. He first called a meeting for interested players, and nearly 50 showed up. About a week later, more than 30 were in the weight room for offseason workouts. “I thought, ‘this is going to be a piece of cake,’” he said.

But the harsh realities of building a program, especially one without a winning history, set in quickly. About three weeks into the offseason workouts, only a dozen kids were showing up. Martin would wander the hallways and ask kids if they might be interested in playing, or at least just coming to workout. Most declined. He tried everything he could think of to drum up interest, including a trip to the Under Armour headquarters in Baltimore. Only 15 kids went.

That was just one more than the 14 that had showed to the team’s last practice before disbanding last August. Tears streamed down players’ faces as school officials made the announcement to the group. Seniors wouldn’t get to finish their careers. Juniors with varsity experience would have to play on junior varsity, which finished 1-7.



Players work on their helmets before heading outside for an early August practice. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

“It was a little bit humiliating, of course. I had played varsity as a sophomore the year before, so going down a level was even more ridiculous for me,” said Centennial center Chris Agnew. “But I wanted to play for the seniors that couldn’t.”

To get a varsity team to the 2018 season, Martin knew he needed to get the number up of players to 25. He also knew his fight was part of a national narrative, one where high school football continues to endure a participation crisis. Numbers continued to decline for a second consecutive year, according to the annual National Federation of State High School Associations survey released in August. 11-on-11 football is down by nearly seven percent since 2009. Participation numbers have dropped by nearly 21,000 over the past year, and the ripple effects could be felt locally earlier this summer when Park View-Sterling and Manassas Park canceled their seasons due to a lack of players.

Martin had wondered how Centennial might get swept up in that wave. The school, which has an enrollment of 1,614 students last season, did not have a rich football history, and the school’s diverse demographics suggested that large swaths of its 1,500 students would play other sports like basketball and soccer.

“One of the great things about Centennial is its diversity, just in terms of different cultures within the school. It’s something that should be celebrated. It’s not always something conducive to football,” Martin said. “In rebuilding a program, we need to find away not to work around it but to appeal to more people.”

A decade ago, Martin could not have imagined a Howard County school struggling to field a varsity football team, but that was before fears of concussions and CTE fully entered the public consciousness. He kept all of that in mind as he roamed the school’s hallways to recruit last spring. He found more than 20 kids who wanted to play. He got lucky with a few others. He convinced a mother in the county to register her home-schooled son, and has had random transfers from other counties and other states this summer that have bolstered numbers.

“Coaching football is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Martin said. “The challenge of it, I’m attracted to that challenge.”



“Coaching football is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Coach Billy Martin said. “The challenge of it, I’m attracted to that challenge.” (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

It’s fitting that Agnew is the team’s center, because as the only four-year player on Centennial’s roster, he’s really the only one with the authority to bark out orders the way he does. When he practices, he does so with the memory of how difficult last year was, when he heard kids from around the county and his own school snicker at the team’s disbandment. It didn’t matter if he was attending one of the top public high schools in the state or planned to join the military after he graduated. To his peers, his identity had been wrapped up in the lost season.

“Every time I try to bring up something, they just say, ‘Oh, you don’t have a team?’ That’s the first thing they go to,” said Agnew, who first started playing football on an Air Force base in Germany five years ago when his father was stationed there. He longed to have the experience of playing high school football in America. That’s why he was so vocal last year when some kids at Centennial wanted the varsity boys soccer team to play under the lights on homecoming night instead of the junior varsity football team. The idea was nixed.

“It’s very American. . . . The football team is pretty much what makes a high school. It’s always been like that,” Agnew said, and that’s part of his pitch when he has recruited kids to join the team over the past year. He has found a new friend in transfer David Ledbetter, who left Southern Maryland power North Point during the offseason to relocate with his family to Howard County.



Centennial’s football team has to worry about its participation numbers on a near-daily basis. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Ledbetter had little option but to join Centennial, but he has leveraged all his resources to help. He picks up four teammates every day for practice in his Toyota Corolla and brings his nine-year-old cousin along because he can’t be home alone during the day. Martin often uses the boy as a yard marker during practices.

“Schools are judged by their football teams. If you’re not good, who are you?” Ledbetter said. “It’s good that we’re bringing football back, and I get to be part of the team that brings it back to Centennial.”

Centennial is a school in transition — it has a new principal and a new athletic director — and construction to part of the school’s roof forced Martin to move the weight room to the cafeteria this summer. But Martin’s biggest challenge has simply been getting players to practice every day. On the day the superintendent visited, Martin was missing nine players for various reasons. Two days later, at a scrimmage against Montgomery County’s Wheaton High School, the 19 Centennial players who had showed up stared as more than 30 Wheaton varsity players walked onto the field.

It could be much worse come October in the meat of the season. But Martin continued to work with what he had, hoping it would all come together before the team’s opener against Glenelg in early September. At least he’s looking forward and not backward to last August, which was not mentioned as he gave a speech to his players after their first training camp practice in August.

“We need to be there for each other. We need to make this work,” he told them. “Keep doing that, and keep spreading the word.”