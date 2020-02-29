Coming into this season, the Panthers knew they had a strong core of talent. Guards Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels and Dug ­McDaniel are heralded recruits. But to make it through a relentless national schedule, the program needed more than a few new role players to emerge.

On Saturday, as they played their sixth game in eight days, the Panthers put together a complete performance to bounce back from a second-place showing in last week’s Washington Catholic ­Athletic Conference tournament.

“The hardest thing I do as a coach is always this week,” Panthers Coach Glenn Farello said. “The mental preparation, the physical drain. There’s so much emotion that goes into the WCAC tournament, and then you’re here playing against some unbelievable teams.”

The No. 3 Panthers (27-8) got a strong defensive performance from senior guard Will Paige, who was playing with a fractured foot. They got eight big points from junior forward Jack Jensen. They got good minutes from junior big men Luke Triggs and Tyler Coleman.

It also helped that Keels finished with a game-high 22 points and Roach added 17.

“We had a lot of newcomers. It started off bad, honestly,” Keels said. “But we just kept pushing it in practice. Everyone just accepted the challenges that were thrown at them. And we grew as a team.”

The No. 2 Saints (28-4), riding high off a dominant run in the Interstate Athletic Conference and looking to defend last year’s VISAA title, are perfectly designed to punish an opponent without depth. They are senior-laden and balanced on both ends. Earlier this year, they gave both Gonzaga and DeMatha close games. On Saturday, the Saints were hungry to finally knock off a WCAC heavyweight.

Down for much of the second half, the Saints cut the Panthers’ lead to one with two minutes remaining. But Roach hit a step-back three-pointer out of a timeout and then added four free throws to hand his team a victory.

The McDonald’s all-American has just a handful of high school games remaining as the Panthers turn their attention to the third and final event of the postseason: the Alhambra Catholic Invitational. The long-running tournament, which will also feature the Saints, begins March 12.