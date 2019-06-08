Madison first-year coach Aaron Solomon couldn’t immediately say who was the MVP of the Virginia Class 6 boys lacrosse finals after his Warhawks dominated Robinson in an 11-3 win Saturday at Douglas Freeman High School.

He could have picked goalie Charlie Hassett, the sophomore who finished with 13 saves, his stick a magnet for the ball.

Senior John Hollingsworth, who had seven points, was another option. The midfielder is “a matchup nightmare for coaches,” Solomon said.

Ultimately, Solomon couldn’t name one individual because the whole team deserved the honor.

“They are giants. They just didn’t know it yet,” he said. “The more we won and the more consistent we were in each game, they just believed more and more.”

The Warhawks (20-2) featured all the ingredients of a winning formula for the school’s first state championship. Hollingsworth’s quick strike just 44 seconds into the game sparked the offense and Madison led 6-1 at halftime. On the other side of the field, whether Robinson (17-6) was trying dodges and backdoor cuts or running in transition, Hassett was impenetrable.

“If I wasn’t going to be playing as well as I did, I knew the offense had my back today,” the goalie said. “Luckily, the whole team played great and we came away with a blowout win. Right when I made that first save, I knew it was going to be a good day for me.”

“Every time Charlie makes a stop or any of our defenders make a stop, it rallies the team even more,” said Hollingsworth, who finished with four goals and three assists. “It gives us more energy to make the next play.”

Madison scored five straight goals in the second half to comfortably finish the game. The Warhawks were plenty confident even before the game started. After they mobbed one another in celebration on the field, players and coaches put on pre-made hats that stated “State Champions 2019.” And already, they were optimistic about the future.

“This is only the second time Madison has ever made it to States,” Hassett said. “We have a young team, so a lot of us are coming back next year. And hopefully we can get another one. Maybe two more.”