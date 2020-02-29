“It’s not easy,” Allen said. “We’ve been [in] double, triple overtime in this tournament. You figure 14 times three [tournament games per year] is 42 — that’s 42 consecutive games. That’s not easy at all.”

AD

Less than a week before Saturday’s celebration, the Panthers fell to Bishop McNamara by three points in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game. So the VISAA tournament, often played soon after the WCAC event, gives the Panthers a chance to bounce back from conference disappointment or to build on a successful postseason.

AD

The Panthers (32-4) often are one of several contenders in the WCAC, but they are unquestionably the team to beat in the VISAA Division I bracket, and O’Connell (24-7) is often one of the teams trying to topple them. Saturday was the seventh time the teams had met in this game — and the seventh time Paul VI had sent its Northern Virginia neighbor back home with a loss.

“They did not want to be the team that loses the streak,” Allen said.

AD

Saturday’s game was the third time in four meetings that the Panthers had defeated O’Connell this season. Paul VI prevailed on its way to the WCAC final, handing the Knights a 45-29 defeat in the semis.

But Saturday, O’Connell looked like the better team early on. The Knights led for the majority of the first half, picking apart the often-stout Panthers defense. A buzzer-beating three-pointer from junior guard Bella Perkins got Paul VI within four points at halftime.

AD

“It happens sometimes,” Perkins said of the slow start. “We knew that the third quarter had to be our time to come out and attack them from the jump.”

It didn’t take long for the Panthers to take control in the second half: They tied the score just 45 seconds in and then built a lead. Their full-court press was devastating; at one point, it forced the Knights into back-to-back 10-second violations. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers led by eight and looked like the team that had accumulated one of the area’s best records this season.