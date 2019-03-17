When Warry Bonney wrestled as a teenager, she wanted to compete against other girls. As part of Smithfield High School’s coed team in 2004, most of her opponents were boys, so she and her mother would drive several hours to all-girls competitions to satisfy that desire.

Now an assistant coach at Falls Church, Bonney wants to ensure that Virginia girls have more opportunities to wrestle within their gender.

Bonney and Falls Church hosted the first annual St. Patrick’s Day Girls Wrestling Classic on Sunday, where local wrestlers ages 5 to 18 took part in a clinic and tournament. The classic brought together 42 youth wrestlers — grouped by elementary, middle and high school — competing in round-robin brackets.

This winter, six states added official high school wrestling championships exclusive to girls, doubling the total to 12 nationwide, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Bonney said events like this are necessary in the push to make Virginia the next one.

“We can’t wait for someone else to make it happen; we’re here now and we can do it now,” Bonney said.

Interest in girls wrestling has rapidly increased in Virginia, with participation growing from 159 wrestlers in 2016 to 246 in the 2017-18 season, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Despite the spike in interest, wrestling options for girls at the high school level are mostly limited to coed competitions. And those competitions can be fraught, as seen in Colorado in February, when a male wrestler made national news by forfeiting in the state championship rather than competing against a girl.

Sunday’s competition at Falls Church was a bit more laid back. Though the wrestlers tussled in the circle, there was a sense of camaraderie throughout the classic as girls traded stories about their seasons and socialized between matches.

Competing in the third round, Riverside’s Julianna Burkett-Erice and Culpeper County’s Trinity Berry could not keep smiles off their faces. Berry won by technical fall, and the two exchanged a handshake and a hug after the match.

Burkett-Erice, who competes for an all-girls wrestling team outside of the high school season, said wrestling against other girls allows her to focus on her own skills rather than safety. In January, Burkett-Erice placed third in the 112-pound weight class at the third annual Virginia girls state wrestling invitational.

“We’re kind of leading the way for girls to be able to wrestle in high school,” Burkett-Erice said. “Girls will be able to see us wrestle as a team and think, ‘That seems like fun, and I could do that.’ ”

Before the classic, former Team USA wrestler Jessica Medina hosted a skills clinic. Medina, who is the head women’s coach at Ferrum (Va.) College, wrestled with Bonney on the women’s team at the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

The clinic emphasized fundamental skills that work with the girls’ body types, such as trapping with the hips, rather than the defensive moves girls wrestling in boys’ leagues tend to use.

“A lot of the old-school mentality is that it’s only for boys and if you’re tough enough. Girls wrestling is all-inclusive, it’s for all body types.” Medina said. “To grow the sport you need to offer these opportunities to girls.”