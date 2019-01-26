By the third lap of the 1,600-meter racewalk inside the Hanley Center at Georgetown Prep, Jadon Davis, a senior from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, had lapped almost the entire field.

While the racers from Maryland and Washington public and private schools struggled with mechanics, trying to maintain a straight front leg and keeping one foot in contact with the track, Davis’s arms swung forcefully while his hips swerved with precision.

Davis’s time of 7:23.85, which beat the meet record he set last year by almost 20 seconds, will qualify him for the New Balance nationals.

The Last Track to Philly is “my tuneup meet,” Davis said, and it’s his first racewalk mile event of the indoor season.

Davis’s hope is that his time will get him into the Millrose Games, where he can compete against racewalkers who could qualify for the Olympics.

Racewalking has been offered at Last Track to Philly since 2014, and Jadon’s father James has been there for the past four events, coaching both his daughter, D’Amaie, who racewalks on scholarship at Cornerstone University in Michigan, and Jadon.

D’Amaie is the one who got the family invested in the sport in 2009. “She saw it, we watched some videos, talked about it to other coaches who had racewalkers, and we got involved,” James said.

Jadon took after his sister and picked up racewalking when he was 10. “I was like, ‘Oh, if she can do it, I can do it too,’ ” he said.

The opportunities to compete in racewalking are limited. It’s not a sanctioned high school sport in Baltimore City Public Schools, so the Davis family and the rest of the Baltimore Poly team have to find events where they can compete.

“This is the only school in Montgomery County that has been doing racewalking,” said Lubin Hernandez-Palomino, a former alternate for the Colombian Olympic racewalking team at the 1976 Games.

But the Davis family knows that with more exposure, more young athletes will become interested in it. “We’re happy just to come out and be ambassadors for the sport,” James said.

Before the racewalk event starts, Hernandez-Palomino holds a clinic for kids who want to compete.

“It’s just foreign,” Hernandez-Palomino said. “People think that walking is running, and walking is not running.”

Some newcomers pick it up quickly. Davis’s teammate John Chiosi (8:53.22) started racewalking only two months ago and qualified for New Balance Nationals.

With time, James hopes the sport will catch on more in Montgomery County and Washington instead of being limited to Baltimore Poly. “We just want folks to understand that college athletes can be racewalkers,” James said. “Don’t be afraid of somebody laughing at you because you walk.”