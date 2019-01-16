Northwood teammates Eldad Mulugeta, left, and Obsaa Feda compete in the boys' 1600 meters Wednesday at the Montgomery County championships at Prince George’s Sprts & Learning. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Eldad Mulugeta was all smiles on the first lap of the boys’ 1,600 meters at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.

“That was for my teammate. He records me every race, and I just smile for the video,” the Northwood senior said Wednesday at the Montgomery County indoor track and field championships.

His smile belied his singular focus. Mulugeta was fixed on a time of 4 minutes 20.09 seconds, and though he won the event by stopping the clock with his fastest time of the season, his time of 4:20.25 was just shy of the mark Diego Zarate set in 2015.

Still, Mulugeta’s run was impressive, as he and teammate Obsaa Feda (4:21.65) went one-two, followed by Walter Johnson’s Rodrigo Yepez-Lopez (4:21.93).

In the team competition, Paint Branch (133 points) earned the boys’ county title, rolling past runner-up Northwest (96) and third-place Gaithersburg (51).

On the girls’ side, Northwest (99 points) captured the crown, followed by Walter Johnson (63) and Paint Branch (43.5)

Northwest senior Taylor Wright was a big part of the Jaguars’ championship effort, notching wins in the 55-meter dash (7.17), high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (37-9).

As for Mulugeta, a first-team All-Met cross-country runner, Northwood Coach Darryl Spruill noted his bid for the meet record might have been hampered by the lack of a pacesetter. He and Feda, the All-Met Runner of the Year in cross-country, alternated on the lead.

After Feda took the lead, Mulugeta kicked his pace up, passing his teammate but noting he was always right behind him. “We don’t really have people that pace,” Mulugeta said. “That was the plan, help each other out.”

It was Feda’s inspiration that put Mulugeta in this position in the first place. “I knew him since fourth grade, since fifth grade, and we’d been like playing soccer our whole lives,” Mulugeta said. “One day he was running, and I was like, ‘Can I join?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, come. We could be fast together.’ ”

Spruill has noticed Mulugeta’s improvements and thinks he can take on nationally ranked Sam Affolder and Jacob Hunter of Loudoun Valley at the Virginia Showcase this weekend.

“It’s a joy watching him progress from where he started into where he is now, going from a runner with a lot of potential to a runner that’s on a national level,” Spruill said. “So to see that growth and that maturity, it’s been a pleasure watching that.”

Elsewhere, Seydi Sall of Richard Montgomery won the boys’ 500 in a county record 1:04.47, breaking a mark set by Wil Zahorodny in 2008.

“My main strategy was to go hard, catch the guy on the outer lane as fast as I can,” Sall said.

After the race, Sall didn’t realize he’d broken the county record until he saw his dad and his coach told him. But his teammates did. “Everyone was telling me, ‘You was number one, you was number one.’ ”