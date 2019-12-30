The wide-ranging tournament, which features 72 local and national girls teams from high school and middle school, arrives at an important point of the season. For many teams, this is the final tournament before two months of mostly conference games. For teams that have gotten off to a strong start, the Title IX is an opportunity to show their legitimacy — perhaps the best opportunity to do so until the postseason.

“This tunes everyone up and gets us prepared for conference play,” C.H. Flowers Coach Roderick Hairston said. “It’s just a great tournament every year.”

In the 12:30 p.m. slate of games, there was something for everyone. On one court, Independent School League juggernaut Georgetown Visitation had a rematch with Northern Virginia’s best public school team, No. 9 Madison, in the championship of the Pat Summit bracket. Next to them, No. 6 Pallotti took on Ohio power Newark in the Patsy Mink bracket final. Two courts down, Eleanor Roosevelt and No. 5 Flowers, winners of the last two Maryland 4A championships, faced off in a consolation game.

Pallotti came into Monday with momentum, having beaten No. 1 Riverdale Baptist two days earlier to earn a spot in what was arguably the event’s toughest bracket. The Panthers, who have hovered around .500 in recent seasons, entered this tournament with the hope of being seen and respected.

“We’re good on paper, it was time to show it between the lines,” Coach Joe Mathews said. “We feel like we can play with anybody.”

On Monday they ran out of gas against Newark, losing their lead in the third quarter and never gaining it back in a 55-43 defeat. Despite the loss, the Panthers (10-3) seemed content with everything the tournament provided.

“I don’t have to go home and study some of these teams, watch film on them, because I can just see them in here,” Pallotti guard Eniya Russell said.

As Pallotti finished its game, the Madison Warhawks (12-0) were climbing into the stands to take a celebratory team picture. They had just defeated Visitation, 60-53, earning their second win over the Cubs this season.

A few minutes later C.H. Flowers (6-1) entered the handshake line after a 46-34 win over Roosevelt earned them third place in the Summit bracket.

“One of the appeals of this tournament for us is not just to play and scout,” Hairston said. “But also stay local and enjoy all of the talent this area has to offer.”



By 3 p.m., all five programs had left the gym and returned to their corners of the local basketball landscape. In their absence, a new set of games had already begun.

