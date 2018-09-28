Ballou's Lavonte Gater, right, goes up with Roosevelt defender Jaden Joyner to make the game-winning touchdown catch with just seconds left on the clock. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Ballou wide receiver Labron Johnson ran across the field, waving his arms as he celebrated a 29-26 win over Theodore Roosevelt that seemed unlikely when his team trailed by 13 points at halftime.

If the Knights were worried when trailing, they didn’t show it. A touchdown pass late in the third quarter from quarterback Aaron Penny to wide receiver Lavonte Gater sparked a rally that was completed in the final five seconds of the gamewhen the same two players struck again.

“We all had to come together, everybody wanted to win this game,” Penny said. “So we came together and won this game.”

Leading by five with less than two minutes to go, it looked like Theodore Roosevelt (3-1 overall, 0-1 DCIAA) would hold on . Ballou (2-2, 1-0) had other plans.

An offensive gaffe by Roosevelt allowed the Knights to gain possession with just over a minute remaining.

Ballou took advantage. Penny connected with Gater for a 21-yard touchdown passwith 4.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter — putting Ballou ahead by a point. A two-point conversion by Ballou twisted the knife.

“If you were able to see Lavonte through his career you’ll see a lot of one-on-one where he hangs onto catches,” Ballou Coach Minoso Rodgers said. “It was just one of those times I just told the quarterback ‘Take a step back, make the throw and try and get it to Lavonte.’ ”

For the Roughriders, the last-minute defeat was a backbreaker in an otherwise strong showing. This is their first year in the Stars Division, after previously competing in the Stripes.They won their first three games outside league play, before Ballou proved to be their first real challenge of the season.

Asked about the Roughriders’ level of play in their first game in the new division, Penny said: “They have to work harder.”

Rodgers said his team trains to prepare for all situations and focused on getting back in the game one play at time.

“Our starting quarterback, Aaron Penny, came back and did what he needed to do,” Rodgers said.