severna Park 12,

glenelg 7

Severna Park goalie Shane Carr gathered all of his teammates into a huddle Wednesday before squaring off against Glenelg at home and delivered one message: “People have been doubting us this year. This is the first real test of the season. Let’s prove them wrong.”

For a team seeking its fourth straight state title (and eighth overall), there might be some question about who are all those doubters. Glenelg, a well-respected Howard County program, is not among them after the Falcons’ 12-7 win.

No. 5 Severna Park improved to 4-0 and is 41-2 since the start of the 2017 season. The Falcons have outscored opponents 59-12 on the season.

Unlike last year, when they lost two games early in the schedule, which turned out to be the only blemish during another title run, the Falcons haven’t shown much sign of slippage this year.

“We just wanted to prove to everybody,” said Jimmy Maher, who scored five goals Wednesday. “Coming off a team from last year with all these kids at Division I schools now, we knew we couldn’t be a team of individuals.”

The Gladiators (3-2) didn’t allow the Falcons to dictate the game’s pace as they typically do. Glenelg took its first lead in the opening minute of the second quarter on Cole Iannarino’s goal. Eric Gruber’s third goal of the game with two minutes left in the first half propelled the Gladiators to a two-goal lead.

But the Falcons answered immediately with goals by Michael Harmeyer and Maher in a 20-second span to tie the game at seven at intermission.

“We know no matter what the score is, we’re going to keep fighting the whole time,” Harmeyer said. “We never get down on ourselves and we keep pushing and I think we did a good job of that today.”

Before the season began, Severna Park Coach Dave Earl said the team needed to find an identity on offense after losing two starting attackers and the entire midfield to graduation. After Wednesday’s win, he smiled when asked about his team’s identity on offense.

“We know what we are now,” Earl said. “We got some guys who can play and as long as they play together as a team, we’re in good shape.”

In the second half, Severna Park switched to zone defense, which the Gladiators struggled to figure out. The Falcons held them scoreless and scored five straight goals to seal the win.

Harmeyer scored three goals while Cameron Bear added two goals and three assists.

“We play every opponent to the best of our ability because we know we have a target on our back,” Harmeyer said.

“We know teams are going to come out like it’s their Super Bowl.”