Bethesda-Chevy Chase freshman Beck Urofsky had every reason to feel nervous.

The infielder dug into the batter’s box in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon with his team trailing Sherwood by a run. There were two out, bases loaded and the count was full. But these situations have become the norm for a young Barons team.

Urofsky smacked the next pitch through the third baseman’s legs, scoring two runs and propelling the No. 8 Barons to a 3-2 win over the No. 3 Warriors in Sandy Spring that improved them to 11-1.

B-CC returned just one starter from a team that reached the Maryland 4A semifinals last season, so the start has caught many be surprise.

“I didn’t really expect this,” Urofsky said, “but it’s awesome.”

Many of Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s contributors were reserves last year, such as left-hander James Springer, who pitched a complete game Wednesday. After playing a role in last season’s playoff run, Springer and his teammates were confident they could spark similar success.

“I always had faith in our team,” said Springer, a Fordham commit. “I knew what these guys could do even though we’re young. People were worried that we weren’t going to be the same team.”

Urofsky, a freshman who starred at Westland Middle School last season, was watching Bethesda-Chevy Chase games from the bleachers a year ago.

The Barons were tested early in the season, rallying late for wins over Blair and Einstein. Their lone loss came April 11 to Whitman, when they loaded the bases in the seventh while trailing by a run.

Encountering a similar circumstance Wednesday, the Barons pushed through to hand Sherwood (11-1) its first loss.

“Once they’ve been in that fire,” B-CC Coach John Schmidt said, “it’s kind of like, ‘All right, we’re used to it, and we know how it feels.’ ”

Twice last season, B-CC fell to Sherwood by a run. Urofsky didn’t experience those defeats. He was just excited to be at the plate in a crucial spot Wednesday.

With a full count, Urofsky was adamant on swinging at the next pitch, and he guessed fastball. Once the ball got through, the freshman found himself mobbed by teammates on Sherwood’s infield.

“I liking hitting in those situations,” Urofsky said, “so I was ready.”