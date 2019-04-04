Bishop Ireton girls’ lacrosse Coach Rick Sofield emphasized before Thursday’s game against Georgetown Visitation that his players needed to play the best they have this season to compete with the first-place Cubs.

Briana Lantuh and Reilly Casey got the message, as the pair combined on a goal with Casey feeding Lantuh for a goal with 1:36 remaining to lift the No. 5 Cardinals to a thrilling 10-9 nonleague win in Georgetown.

“We knew that we had to have a 100 percent shot on that,” said Lantuh, who had two goals. “I saw an opening, [Casey] came in to screen for me and I just ducked under the opponent right in front of the crease to shoot.”

Judging by the way Sofield celebrated when the final horn sounded — running onto the field, Ireton tie swinging and both fists pumping in the air — he appeared more than pleased with his players’ performance.

“This is the first time we’ve shown this kind of resiliency this year frankly,” Sofield said. “We haven’t had a gritty come-from-behind win. This will be a turning point in our season.”

The Cardinals (6-2) never led until Lantuh’s strike, but the goal held up through a tension-packed final 30 seconds that saw the Cubs (6-3) hold possession but unable to get a shot on goal.

In a matchup between a pair of heavyweight programs, the Cubs got the upper hand first. They had three-goal leads twice in the first half thanks to two goals apiece by Morgan Pence and Katie Castiello. Sofield called a timeout to settle his players, and they responded with goals from Sydney Foster, Chloe Reed and Aubrey Williams to tie the game at six.

Foster and Reed, as well as Pence and Castiello, finished with a hat trick.

“This is how we do it,” Sofield said to his players during a timeout with the game tied at six. “We make a couple plays and the sun comes out and everything’s good.”

The sun didn’t seem to be on the Cardinals’ side in the second half when Visitation took a 9-8 lead with 7:20 left on Jane McAvoy’s strike. But Foster answered within 50 seconds to forge a tie and set the stage for Lantuh’s heroics.

“If you face adversity, go through it,” said Foster, who was playing just her second game of the season due to an injury. “Coach Sofield said to slow the ball down. Don’t just take the first shot you get. Once we slowed it down, and then got our play running, it worked out.”