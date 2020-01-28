Pratt still wants to follow Bryant’s example. He felt he did that Tuesday night, making a pair of late baskets in his team’s 57-54 win over North County in Glen Burnie.

“I think about [him] a lot,” said Pratt, who had a game-high 21 points. “That’s all you see on social media now. It’s hard. You come out and still play. You play in his honor.”

With Annapolis (10-2, 9-1 Anne Arundel County) trailing North County (10-3, 7-3) by a point with 1:11 remaining, Pratt drove to his left and finished a layup over a defender. On the Knights’ next possession, he stole the ball. Then, with 20 seconds left, he made a layup through contact to put the Panthers up by three.

On North County’s final possession, Annapolis defended the three-point arc, and the Knights missed at the buzzer.

“Beating a solid team like that . . . that’s always going to be something to lean on and to remind the kids of,” said Annapolis Coach Dan Smalley, whose Panthers are in first place in the county.

Pratt has exhibited a calm demeanor since he was a freshman. He is so composed that Smalley often won’t realize Pratt had a big night until he reviews the box score.

Annapolis has a deep bench and any player is capable of being the star on a given night, so Smalley often gives the ball to whoever is shooting well. Late in Tuesday’s game, though, Smalley wanted the ball in Pratt’s hands, and he set up screens for Pratt to get open.

“He gives everybody else confidence that we can win the game,” Annapolis center Malik Carroll said.

The Panthers’ best returning player from last season transferred, and his running mate tore an ACL. After that, Pratt took on more responsibility. He showed he is comfortable handling that pressure Tuesday, when he played with the coolness he had watched Bryant display since he was 5 years old.