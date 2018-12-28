Fairfax (10-1) continues its hot start with a victory over Chantilly to clinch a spot in the Rebel Round Ball Classic championship game against Oakton. (By Sammi Silber/For The Washington Post)

Fairfax guard Anthony Smith Jr. found himself in a rare position Friday night — spotting up for a three-pointer to beat the first-half buzzer against Chantilly in the semifinals of the Rebel Round Ball Classic.

Smith drained the shot from distance, putting the host Rebels up 18 at intermission. They would go on to a 61-48 win over the Chargers.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Smith said with a laugh, noting that usually such plays get drawn up for teammate Josh Abtew.

Smith, a 5-foot-10 junior transfer from Paul VI, had a team-high 13 points and juniors Abtew and Chase Ackerman also scored in double figures as Fairfax improved to 10-1. Chantilly dropped to 7-5.

Fairfax will meet Oakton in the tournament final. The Cougars topped Battlefield, 58-47, in the other semifinal.

Smith, who came in averaging 6.1 points, was quick to credit his teammates for his breakout performance.

“They were getting me in the right positions, giving me screens to get me in the places to get open shots.”

Smith transferred after playing junior varsity as a sophomore at Paul VI, willing to take a reserve role to play for Fairfax. Rebels Coach Mike Barbee is happy to have him.

“He’s so explosive off the dribble. . . . When he’s aggressive, it’s a really hard matchup for guards because he can score at the inner level and outer level,” Barbee said.

Smith acknowledged there was a period of adjustment to Barbee’s style of play but has shown the ability to adapt.

“They’re really welcoming,” Smith said. “The system last year was iffy, but this year, this system is really nice. The coaches are welcoming. The players are welcoming. We got a good team.”

Said Abtew: “We just get [Smith] comfortable, getting him accustomed to the offense. That’s the only thing he needed. I think he’s good now.”

Barbee credited the Rebels’ strong start to their depth.

“We consistently put five guys on the court who share the ball, who play together, and, really, we’ll take whatever matchup you give us,” Barbee said. “Today, it was Anthony.”

In the second semifinal, Garrett Johnson led Oakton with 21 points and 13 assists. Stacey Terry put up 15 points for Battlefield in the loss.