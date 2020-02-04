Into his 6-foot-11 absence this season stepped senior Noel Brown, who allows the Huskies to continue to play from the inside out. And as the Huskies showed in their 69-64 win Tuesday night in Potomac, that’s still a major advantage.

“He is our focus,” Flint Hill Coach Rico Reed said. “Our focus is to get the ball down low to him every trip. Every time down it’s, ‘Get a post touch; get a paint touch.’ ”

The Huskies led for the majority of the night, fending off a streaky Lions offense with a stingy zone and some hot shooting. If Brown, a George Washington signee, couldn’t get an easy look down low, he would kick the ball outside and the Huskies would swing it around for an open look. Sophomore guard Saxby Sunderland (20 points) and senior guard Ronald Ayers (18 points) made the Lions pay from deep.

“Part of the reason I really enjoy this system is because it gets everyone involved if I can play it correctly,” Brown said. “It’s my favorite when someone can get hot. Everything works so smooth.”

On paper, it might seem to be a down season for Flint Hill (15-10, 8-2). At this point last year, the team had just two losses. While there has been some inconsistency this winter, the program is also playing a more competitive schedule, and the Huskies are hoping that will lift them in conference play.

“You have to be ready every night because defense is the main thing in this conference,” Ayers said. “You have to lock up every night.”

With the win, the Huskies pulled even with St. Andrew’s (18-4, 7-2) in the loss column. Over the final two weeks of the regular season, the Lions will play three more conference games, and the Huskies have two remaining.

Using a similar approach on the court, the Huskies are hoping for similar postseason results.