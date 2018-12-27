About three minutes had passed since Wilson guard Jay Heath had drawn a foul and barely missed a double-clutch layup midway through the second quarter Thursday night, but guard Darren Buchanan was still smiling on the Tigers’ bench when Heath walked toward the sideline during a free throw.

“It’s like how in [NBA] 2K you can do the double-clutch,” Buchanan said, mimicking the senior’s move while Heath grinned from the court.

It was almost as easy as a video game for No. 4 Wilson, which handled Rock Creek Christian, ­81-57, in the DeMatha Christmas tournament. Four Tigers scored in double figures in an impressive start to one of the area’s most prestigious holiday tournaments.

“Making the extra pass,” Wilson Coach Angelo Hernandez said, “was the key to this team being good and getting over the hump.”

At DeMatha on Dec. 7, Wilson (8-4) fell to Florida’s IMG Academy by 21 points. While the Tigers have dominated D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association foes, they lost to Mountain Brook (Ala.) and Vashon (Mo.) at the City of Palms Classic in Florida last week. Hernandez said his team permitted too many second-chance points.

Since transferring from Florida’s Montverde Academy in April, 6-foot-9 Maryland commits Makhi and Makhel Mitchell have had to develop cohesion with Heath, who moved from shooting guard to point guard.

Hernandez tweaked his offense after returning from the event in Florida. The Mitchell twins are setting more high screens for Heath, which opens driving lanes and scoring chances for the ­Boston College commit.

“When we started, we didn’t have that much chemistry,” Heath said of meshing with the Mitchell twins. “Our timing was off. The passing wasn’t there.”

Rock Creek Christian (4-4) has built its program into one of the area’s best, but injuries have factored into the Eagles’ slow start after bringing in Coach Lafayette Dublin from Thurgood Marshall Charter and returning just three varsity players from last season. Wilson, the defending DCIAA and D.C. State Athletic Association champion, edged Rock Creek Christian by a point last December.

After the DeMatha Christmas tournament, Wilson dives into the bulk of its DCIAA schedule, and it also will test itself against top teams at the Big Apple Classic in New York and the Saint James Invitational in Hagerstown, Md., later this season.

But first, Wilson on Friday will play Poly, which it beat by 14 points Dec. 8. With a victory, the Tigers could face No. 1 DeMatha in Saturday’s title game.

“We’ve been in this stage since probably freshman year,” Makhi Mitchell said. “We kind of adapted to it. We always play high-level basketball.”