Reservoir's Josh Odunowo reacts as time expires in his team’s 51-47 win in a Maryland 3A semifinal game at the Xfinity Center in College Park on Thursday. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

KyJuan McCallum stood still as if time had stopped. After making a three-pointer with just over two minutes left to give his Reservoir team a one-point lead in a Maryland 3A semifinal game, he held steady for a few seconds with his follow-through arm in the air.

Amid the cheers from Reservoir fans, it seemed as if he was trying to relish that his team could advance to the state final for the first time in history.

“The big three, I hit it,” said McCallum, who scored a team-high 14 points. “We needed this, and I had to step up and hit it.”

Though he soon had to run back on defense, the Gators eventually got more time to savor their 51-47 win over Governor Thomas Johnson on Thursday afternoon at Xfinity Center in College Park.

“It means everything,” Reservoir forward Josh Odunowo said. “We had a slow start, but that’s what helped us get to this point because we’ve already faced our trials and tribulations.”

Reservoir’s Kaleb Glasper scored all five of his points, including a three-pointer, to begin the fourth quarter. After the teams traded buckets, McCallum and Aria Ameli made consecutive threes to give the Gators the lead for good.



Reservoir players celebrate their win. They’ll play Baltimore Polytechnic in the 3A final Saturday. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

With 32.7 seconds left, Thomas Johnson had a chance to tie the game, but Reservoir forced a turnover. McCallum drained two free throws to seal the win.

“I want them to enjoy this tonight knowing that we have a practice tomorrow,” Reservoir Coach Michael Coughlan said.

[Boys’ basketball Top 20: Reservoir on the bubble]

The Gators trailed most of the game but never by more than six points. In a sloppy game in which the teams combined for 37 turnovers, Odunowo, a double-double machine, did his best to retrieve loose balls and crash the boards to provide second-chance opportunities. The 6-foot-5 forward finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

“I don’t have words for this one. At all,” Coughlan said of Odunowo. “I have no words for him — what he means to this group, this program, what he’s meant to his team, what he’s meant to these kids.”

Emmanuel Powe and Richard Rivas combined to score 18 of Thomas Johnson’s 20 points in the second half, but their effort came up short. They finished with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

In the finals Saturday at 3 p.m., Reservoir will play two-time defending champion Baltimore Polytechnic, which beat C. Milton Wright, 72-54, on Thursday.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a very tall task,” Coughlan said. “We’ll prepare like we [did] for every one of these games, and we’ll put our best foot forward on Saturday and see where it falls.”