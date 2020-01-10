They were right to believe in Robinson, who stepped back from the charity stripe, took a deep breath and adjusted his shot, sinking the second to put Richard Montgomery in the lead for good in its thrilling 74-73 win over No. 18 Gaithersburg in Rockville.

AD

“We’ve always had struggles with Gaithersburg, going back and forth with the wins and losses,” said Robinson, who finished with 13 points. “We came into this game thinking that we must get this win. It’s a confidence-booster.”

AD

History would indicate Friday’s game was Gaithersburg’s turn to win. Entering the day, neither team had beaten the other in consecutive games since the 2013-14 season. They had alternated victories over the past 10 meetings. When they last played, in the third round of the 2019 Maryland 4A playoffs, Richard Montgomery (8-2, 6-0 Montgomery County 4A) beat Gaithersburg (6-3, 4-1) on a buzzer-beater.

Richard Montgomery claimed a rare second consecutive victory against its rival by controlling pace with an up-tempo, shot-heavy offense that’s similar to what Lake Braddock and Yorktown employ in Northern Virginia.

AD

“It feels good, but it kind of feels surreal because it kind of feels like another game,” said Lewis, a junior guard who scored a team-high 15 points. “Beating them once is hard enough.”

AD

Gaithersburg trailed by eight entering the final period, but to cap the Trojans’ rally, star guard Jao Ituka sunk a three-pointer that knotted the score at 73 with 13 seconds remaining.

Breslaw was prepared to call a timeout, but he noticed some Gaithersburg players walking back on defense. The eighth-year coach yelled for Robinson to dribble up the court. The junior did, and he was fouled attempting a layup.

After the Rockets took the lead, Gaithersburg missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

AD

Robinson was a role player on last year’s Maryland 4A semifinal team, averaging 3.6 points per game. Before Friday, he hadn’t faced a similar level of pressure in high school. Robinson relished the spotlight, though, staying on the court after the game and pretending to insert ice water in his veins.

“I was happy it was over,” Robinson said with a smile.

AD