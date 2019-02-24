The final buzzer of the evening, drowned out by a chorus of screams, confirmed it: St. John’s and Gonzaga, the two biggest rivals in one of the country’s best basketball leagues, have a championship date set for Monday night.

A matchup of the Cadets and the Eagles would draw a crowd in any context, but on Monday the longtime foes will play for a conference title after each of them won their semifinals in dramatic fashion Sunday.

The first spot in Monday’s boys’ title game was earned by St. John’s with a perfectly-timed leap and one large, outstretched right hand.

With his team leading by one, St. John’s guard Casey Morsell left his defender, crossed the lane and blocked a floater by DeMatha’s Justin Moore as the buzzer sounded, earning the Cadets a 53-52 upset win over the defending-champion Stags.

What a play by Casey Morsell.

“I don’t know if the ball was going to go in or not but Casey stepped over, and that’s a huge block,” St. John’s Coach Pat Behan said. “That’s what championship-level seniors do.”

The Cadets last reached the title game in 2016, when they won it all.

On Sunday at American University’s Bender Arena, the No. 8 Cadets (23-9) took charge of a back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter, surging ahead and putting the No. 1 Stags on their heels. But a missed free throw gave DeMatha possession down one with five seconds left. Morsell’s block finally and defiantly denied the top-seeded Stags’ bid to repeat.

“We knew we’d have to go through a team like DeMatha,” Morsell said. “We’re not done yet. Our goal is to win a championship.”

Later in the night, No. 4 Gonzaga also led by one with just over a minute left as senior guard Chuck Harris drove hard to the basket. He absorbed contact, got a foul call and flipped the ball up onto the rim. It sat there for what seemed like an eternity before falling in, extending his team’s lead in what would be a 63-55 win over No. 3 Paul VI.

“They had everything to lose in the second half, we just had to come out and play,” Harris said.

The Eagles, who fell to DeMatha in last year’s title game, trailed the Panthers by 13 at halftime but came out with purpose in the second half, chipping away at what had been a stingy defense. Harris’ six points in the final two minutes helped Gonzaga (26-6) close it out.

“All those games that we play all year have prepared us for this, Gonzaga Coach Steve Turner said.

This will be the first time in recent history the Eagles and Cadets have met in a basketball title game.

“I’m sure the city has been looking forward to this for a long time,” Turner said. “But for us it didn’t matter who was on the other side. We just wanted an opportunity to get back.”