South County's Cody Kellem gets called for the foul as he goes after a ball behind Lake Braddock's Quentin James in the Virginia Class 6 semifinal Monday. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

It was a wild weekend of hoops in the area.

As state tournaments wound down, more than a few teams that had been successful — if not dominant — in league play were sent home early.

District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association champ Wilson was upset by Sidwell Friends on a stunning buzzer-beater from guard Dean Mazlish. Gonzaga and St. John’s, fresh off playing for the WCAC championship game, failed to make it to the bracket’s final round.

Elsewhere, Flint Hill, Paul VI and O’Connell all came up short at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament.

One exception was St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, which took care of business at the VISAAs to win their second championship of the postseason. The Saints jump four spots in this week’s rankings.

DeMatha also had a successful weekend, bouncing back from a semifinal exit in the WCAC tournament by winning the Maryland Private School Championship. With a postseason title in hand and regular season wins over four of the five teams that follow them in this week’s rankings, the Stags take over the top spot.

1. DeMatha (30 -5 ) LR: 5

Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points as the Stags beat Rock Creek Christian, 85-53, to win the Maryland Private School championship.

2. Wilson ( 31-9 ) Last ranked: 1

The Tigers came up just short of repeating as DCSAA champs, falling to Sidwell Friends at the buzzer in overtime.

3. Gonzaga (27-7) LR: 2

Two days after beating St. John’s in the WCAC championship, the Eagles lost to the Cadets in the quarterfinals of the DCSAA tournament.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (27-3) LR: 8

The Saints finished off their season with another win over Episcopal, this time for the program’s first VISAA title since 1990.

5. St. John’s (25-11) LR: 3

The Cadets got revenge on Gonzaga in the DCSAA quarterfinals but fell to Sidwell Friends in the semis.

6. Eleanor Roosevelt ( 17-3 ) LR: 7

The Raiders will face rival Wise in a section final on Wednesday.

7. Flint Hill (26-4) LR: 4

After winning the MAC title, the Huskies were upset by Episcopal early in the VISAA tournament.

8. Paul VI (25-8) LR: 6

The Panthers were upset by Episcopal in the VISAA semifinals.

9. Sidwell Friends ( 25-7 ) LR: 19

Dean Mazlish’s buzzer-beating three gave the Quakers a 63-62 win over Wilson and the DCSAA title.

[With a Mazlish moment, Sidwell Friends upsets No. 1 Wilson for DCSAA title]

10. Lake Braddock ( 25-3 ) LR: 11

The Bruins topped South County for the fourth time this season to punch their ticket to the Virginia Class 6 finals.

11. Richard Montgomery ( 21-1 ) LR: 9

The Rockets kept rolling, taking down Northwest 63-47 to kick off the postseason.

12. Gaithersburg ( 19-4 ) LR: 12

The Trojans pulled away late to beat Wootton, 81-70, in the Maryland state playoffs.

13. St. Charles ( 18-4 ) LR: 15

After topping Huntingtown, he Spartans will face Great Mills in the section final on Wednesday.

14. Freedom-South Riding (20 -11 ) LR: NR

The Eagles came back from a halftime deficit to beat Potomac Falls and earn a spot in the Virginia Class 5 title game.

15. Wise ( 18-5 ) LR: 16

Joel Webb led the Pumas with 19 points as they took down Bowie, 58-47.

16. Episcopal (19-10) LR: NR

The Maroon were shut down by St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in another title game, falling to the Saints, 67-58, in the VISAA championship.

17. Potomac Falls ( 27-2 ) LR: 13

The Panthers lost to Freedom-South Riding for the second time this season, this time in the state semifinals.

18. South County ( 19-7 ) LR: 14

The Stallions came up just short of defending their state title, falling to Lake Braddock in the state semis.

19. Patriot (22-3) LR: 10

The Pioneers fell to South County in the Virginia Class 6 quarterfinals.

20. O’Connell (20-13) LR: 17

The Knights were knocked out of the VISAA tournament by eventual champion St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes.

Dropped out: No. 18 South Lakes (19-9), 20. West Potomac (18-4)

On the bubble: Douglass, Thomas Stone, Great Mills, Rock Creek Christian Academy