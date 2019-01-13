DeMatha's Earl Timberlake, left, and Hunter Dickinson stuff a first-half scoring attempt from Jalin Abbott of St. John’s. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Conference play is fully underway in the area, which means the contenders are slowly being sorted from the pretenders.

In the Washingotn Catholic Athletic Conference, DeMatha continues to rise above the drama that has defined the rest of the teams in the standings’ upper half. While the Stags took care of business against Gonzaga and St. John’s, there were surprising results elsewhere in the conference. Paul VI blew out Gonzaga on Thursday, and O’Connell took down St. John’s on Saturday.

In D.C., Wilson has gotten back on track, picking up several comfortable wins before beating Blue Ridge at the Uptown Hoopfest. Richard Montgomery and Potomac Falls remained undefeated, St. Charles scored a big win over North Point, and Sidwell Friends took down Maret.

1. DeMatha (14-1) Last ranked: 1

The Stags had a strong week in WCAC play, beating Gonzaga on Tuesday and St. John’s on Thursday.

2. Paul VI (11-3) LR: 2

The Panthers picked up three conference wins last week, including a 69-44 rout of Gonzaga.

3. O’Connell (13-4) LR: 3

Brayon Freeman had 24 points and Jahmal Banks added 23 as the Knights took down St. John’s in overtime.

4. Flint Hill (14-1) LR: 6

Forward Dowar Jioklow had 21 points and six rebounds in a win over St. Andrew’s Episcopal.

5. Wilson (14-6) LR: 7

The Tigers were busy last week, picking up four wins.

6. Gonzaga (11-5) LR: 4

The Eagles had a tough week, falling to DeMatha and Paul VI.

7. St. John’s (13-5) LR: 5

The Cadets started strong against DeMatha but couldn’t build on it in a 78-65 loss.

8. Eleanor Roosevelt (7-3) LR: 8

The Raiders held Suitland to 11 second-half points in an 81-32 win.

9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (12-2) LR: 10

Xavier Lipscomb led the Saints with 16 points in a 66-63 win over Bullis.

10. Richard Montgomery (11-0) LR: 11

Ryan Cornish had 24 points in an overtime victory against Northwest.

11. Landon (13-1) LR: 9

The Bears suffered their first loss of the year, falling at Episcopal, 77-69.

12. Patriot (13-1) LR: 12

On back-to-back nights, the Pioneers beat Stonewall Jackson and Gar-Field.

13. Gaithersburg (10-2) LR: 13

Jao Ituka had 27 points in a 73-51 win over Sherwood.

14. Sidwell Friends (13-3) LR: 16

The Quakers hung on for an important 46-44 win over Maret.

15. Potomac Falls (12-0) LR: 18

Ian Anderson posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Rock Ridge.

16. St. Charles (10-1) LR: NR

Darius Miles put up 25 points in a 71-64 win over North Point.

[Darius Miles excites again in St. Charles’s 71-64 win over North Point]

17. Osbourn (13-2) LR: 15

The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Madison with a 42-36 win over Battlefield.

18. Maret (12-2) LR: 17

After falling to Sidwell Friends, the Frogs topped St. James.

19. South County (10-4) LR: 20

The Stallions had a perfect week, topping West Springfield and Robinson.

20. Lake Braddock (13-2) LR: NR

Sam Grable scored 24 and Quentin James added 20 as the Bruins raced past Westfield, 99-64.

Dropped out: No. 14 Georgetown Prep (9-5), No. 19 Wise (7-2)

On the bubble: West Potomac, Paint Branch, Reservoir, Bishop McNamara