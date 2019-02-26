Gonzaga’s Anwar Gill slams in a key two points in the closing moments of the team’s win over St. John’s in the WCAC championship Monday night at American University's Bender Arena. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The Gonzaga Eagles swayed to the beat of the song blaring from Bender Arena’s loudspeakers, energized by the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference trophy that sat in front of them. They put their arms around each other and smiled for pictures, officially kings of one of the country’s toughest conferences.

“I wanted to see my school and my teammates all on top,” senior guard Anwar Gill said. “We’ve been through a lot and we wanted to get the ‘W’ to uplift the school.”

It’s the time of year for moments like those. Flint Hill had a similar one over the weekend, beating Sidwell Friends to win the MAC title. Lake Braddock, South County, Patriot and South Lakes got the feeling of clinching a spot in the state playoffs after they won regional semifinal games.

But the rest of the top teams in the area, the days are spent working toward that championship feeling or resting and reassessing after a season devoid of one.

1. Wilson (29-8) LR: 2

After winning the DCIAA title last weekend, the Tigers begin the DCSAA tournament this week as the top seed.

2. Gonzaga ( 27-6 ) LR: 4

The Eagles’ topped rival St. John’s 60-56 to win the WCAC championship Monday night.

3. St. John’s ( 23-10 ) LR: 8

After an upset of DeMatha in the semifinals, the Cadets’ postseason run ended just short of a WCAC title.

4. Flint Hill (26-3) LR: 6

Jordan Hairston scored 21 points and the Huskies finished a dominant run throught the MAC with a conference championship win over Sidwell Friends.

5. DeMatha (27-5) Last ranked: 1

The Stags had a chance to beat St. John’s on the last possession of their WCAC semifinal matchup, but Casey Morsell’s block sent the defending champs home.

6. Paul VI (24-7) LR: 3

Despite a double-digit halftime lead, the Panthers couldn’t stop Gonzaga in the WCAC semifinals.

7. Eleanor Roosevelt (16-3) LR: 5

Isaiah Gross finished with 21 points as the Raiders raced past C.H. Flowers, 89-66, on senior night.

8. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (24-3 ) LR: 7

The Saints played two non-conference games as they wait for the VISAA tournament, beating John Paul the Great and Goretti.

9. Richard Montgomery ( 21-1 ) LR: 9

Seventeen players scored in the Rockets’ 93-50 win over Seneca Valley.

10. Patriot ( 21-2 ) LR: 11

The Pioneers beat Marshall, 61-54, to earn a spot in the regional championship and the state playoffs.

11. Lake Braddock (22-3) LR: 12

The Bruins were guaranteed a spot in the Class 6 state playoffs after beating T.C. Williams in the regional semis.

12. Gaithersburg (18-4) LR: 14

Jao Ituka, Jordan Hawkins and Chris Kouemi combined for 59 points as the Trojans closed their regular season with a 70-60 win over Quince Orchard.

13. Potomac Falls (26-1) LR: 15

With a 68-62 win over Freedom-South Riding, the Panthers won the Virginia 5C regional championship.

14. South County (18-6) LR: 19

The Stallions will return to the state playoffs this season after taking down West Potomac in the regional semifinals.

15. St. Charles ( 17-4 ) LR: 17

The Spartans finished their regular season with a 40-35 win over Westlake.

16. Wise (17-5) LR: 18

Peter Snipes had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Pumas beat Suitland, 65-49.

17. O’Connell (19-12) LR: 13

After finishing the regular season with a win over DeMatha, the Knights were knocked out the WCAC playoffs by St. John’s in the quarterfinals.

18. South Lakes (19-7) LR: NR

The Seahawks punched their ticket to states with a 43-42 victory over Osbourn.

19. Sidwell Friends (22-7) LR: 16

The Quakers made it to the MAC title game but couldn’t keep up with Flint Hill.

20. West Potomac (18-4) LR: 10

The Wolverines fell to South County by two in the regional semifinals.

Dropped out: No. 20 Broadneck (19-5)

On the bubble: Douglass, Thomas Stone, St. Anselm’s, Great Mills