EJ Jarvis has Maret in the rankings for the first time this season. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Area basketball fans were gifted plenty of exciting action over the holidays, as tournament play and conference games pitted some of the area’s best teams against each other.

In the period’s most notable matchup, DeMatha held on for a thrilling overtime win against Wilson. The defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champs needed a buzzer-beater from Earl Timberlake to get it done, but they now enter the bulk of their conference schedule with another impressive victory in hand.

Bishop O’Connell scored a big overtime win last week, taking down Gonzaga to further prove that the top of the WCAC standings will be unpredictable this winter.

In Maryland, Eleanor Roosevelt bounced back from a tough road trip with a win over Bowie; Richard Montgomery beat Gaithersburg in a battle of Montgomery County powers; and Wise continued its win streak.

In Virginia, Patriot and Osbourn each suffered their first losses while Potomac Falls remained undefeated.

1. DeMatha (12-1) Last ranked: 1

The Stags took down Bishop Ireton and Bowie before beating Wilson in the DeMatha Christmas tournament final.

2. Paul VI (8-3) LR: 3

Sophomore guard Trevor Keels led the Panthers with 24 points in a conference win over Bishop McNamara.

3. O’Connell (9-4) LR: 5

After dropping two games at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina, the Knights took down Gonzaga in overtime.

[Just another night in the WCAC: O’Connell holds Gonzaga in OT thriller]

4. Gonzaga (10-3) LR: 2

The Eagles had an impressive showing at the Slam Dunk to the Beach showcase in Delaware but lost to Bishop O’Connell in overtime soon after.

5. St. John’s (12-3) LR: 6

The Cadets have been hot lately, winning their past five games by double digits.

6. Flint Hill (12-1) LR: 9

The Huskies have won 10 straight, including over Georgetown Prep on Saturday in the IAC-MAC challenge.

7. Wilson (10-6) LR: 4

One week after losing to DeMatha, the Tigers fell to Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy.

8. Eleanor Roosevelt (6-3) LR: 7

The Raiders bounced back from a two-loss trip to Delaware by taking down Bowie, 79-57.

[Guard duo powers E. Roosevelt boys past Bowie in Prince George’s clash]

9. Landon (12-0) LR: 11

Three players scored in double figures as the Bears beat Western Albermale, 65-46, to win the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.

10. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (10-2) LR: 14

With a 61-55 victory over Sidwell Friends on Saturday, the Saints have won six straight.

11. Richard Montgomery (8-0) LR: 18

Ryan Cornish and Miles Gally each scored 21 as the Rockets took down Gaithersburg, 70-65.

[Richard Montgomery rallies past Gaithersburg in boys’ basketball showdown]

12. Patriot (11-1) LR: 10

The Pioneers lost their first game of the year Saturday, falling to Cox (Va.) by three.

13. Gaithersburg (8-2) LR: 8

The Trojans lost their first two games of the year, falling to St. Mary’s Ryken and then Richard Montgomery.

14. Georgetown Prep (8-4) LR: 12

The Little Hoyas are on a two-game skid, having lost to St. John’s and Flint Hill.

15. Osbourn (12-1) LR: 13

Senior guard Draykeau Hogan had 27 points in a 69-58 win over Osbourn Park.

16. Sidwell Friends (12-3) LR: 16

The Quakers won their bracket at the Governor’s Challenge but couldn’t get it done against St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the IAC-MAC challenge.

17. Maret (11-1) LR: NR

EJ Jarvis had 26 in the Frogs’ 69-56 win over John Paul the Great.

18. Potomac Falls (10-0) LR: 20

Senior guard Damien Harrison had 22 as the Panthers beat Stone Bridge, 63-56.

19. Wise (6-1) LR: NR

The Pumas have not lost since dropping their season-opener.

20. South County (8-4) LR: 15

The Stallions followed up a loss to Flint Hill with wins over Colonial Forge and W.T. Woodson.

Dropped out: No. 17 Bowie (6-4), No. 19 West Potomac (8-3)

On the bubble: St. Charles, Lake Braddock, Wilde Lake, North Point