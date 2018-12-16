Gonzaga's Terrance Williams bowls over St. John's defender Jalin Abbott, and the Eagles move past the Cadets in this week’s rankings. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

This basketball season is proving unpredictable, as three more top 10 teams lost last week.

Wilson fell to another tough out-of-town opponent, Rock Creek Christian lost to Bowie by 10 and St. John’s dropped games on back-to-back nights. All three of those programs play tough schedules, and these early setbacks may prove valuable come postseason.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Landon stayed hot with a win over Bishop McNamara, South County won an important battle with West Potomac, and Osbourn joined the rankings after an undefeated start.

ith holiday tournaments fast approaching, the road only gets rockier from here for some of the area’s early season favorites.

1. DeMatha (6-1) Last ranked: 1

Hunter Dickinson had 18 points and 16 rebounds as the Stags beat Denton Guyer, one of the top teams in Texas, on Saturday.

2. Paul VI (5-1) LR: 2

The Panthers moved to 2-0 in the WCAC with a 65-48 win over Bishop Ireton.

3. Wilson (5-2) LR: 3

The Tigers fell to California’s Prolific Prep Academy but remained strong against local competition, beating Theodore Roosevelt, H.D. Woodson and National Christian.

4. O’Connell (5-1) LR: 5

Charlie Weber had 23 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the Knights’ 90-61 rout of St. Charles.

5. Gonzaga (5-2) LR: 8

Anwar Gill had 19 points as the Eagles scored a comeback win over St. John’s.

6. St. John’s (4-3) LR: 4

On back-to-back nights, the Cadets fell in close games against Gonzaga and Poly.

7. Eleanor Roosevelt (3-1) LR: 7

The Raiders bounced back from an eight-point loss to DeMatha by blowing past Laurel, 86-50.

8. Gaithersburg (4-0) LR: 9

The Trojans topped Northwood and then beat B-CC to remain undefeated.

9. Flint Hill (6-1) LR: 10

Jordan Hairston, a transfer from Westfield, put up 27 points in the Huskies’ 85-81 win over Episcopal.

10. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (3-1) LR: 11

The Saints have a long break in their schedule, playing their next contest Friday against St. Andrew’s.

11. South County (5-2) LR: 12

The Stallions had a big week, handing West Potomac its first loss of the year and then defeating Oakton.

12. Patriot (6-0) LR: 13

The Pioneers scored a season-high 89 points in a win over Hylton.

13. Landon (8-0) LR: 14

Eric Ford and Canin Reynolds each scored 21 points as the Bears notched a big win over Bishop McNamara to remain undefeated.

14. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (5-1) LR: 15

Kamari Williams had 20 points to lead the Lions to a 67-56 win over Potomac School.

15. Rock Creek Christian Academy (4-1) LR: 6

The Eagles fell to Bowie, 68-58, in the DMV Tip-Off Classic.

16. Georgetown Prep (3-2) LR: 16

Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 64-40 win over Good Counsel.

17. Osbourn (8-0) LR: NR

The Eagles kept their undefeated start alive with a 49-40 win over James River.

18. Old Mill (3-0) LR: 17

The Patriots beat Great Mills and Meade by double digits this week.

19. Bowie (3-0) LR: NR

The Bulldogs have started their season strong, defeating Bladensburg and Rock Creek Christian Academy.

20. West Potomac (5-1) LR: 20

The Wolverines fell by two points to defending champs South County for their first loss of the season.

Dropped out: No. 18 McNamara (5-2), No. 19 Bladensburg (1-2)

On the bubble: St. Charles, Potomac Falls, Richard Montgomery, Wise, McNamara