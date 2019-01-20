Brayon Freeman and Bishop O'Connell, shown during a victory over Gonzaga early this month, have won five straight. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The top ten remains the same this week as the area’s best teams took care of business.

It was a truncated week of basketball as bad weather prompted postponements and cancellations. But there were still some notable results: In Prince George’s County, Eleanor Roosevelt took down Bowie in a battle of strong contenders. The Raiders were supposed to play Wise earlier in the week but had the game rescheduled. The rivalry matchup should provide a clearer picture of how things stand in that area of Maryland.

In Virginia, Potomac Falls continues to win. At 14-0 the Panthers are quickly approaching last year’s win total of 20. Lake Braddock earned a big win by taking down South County, 100-97. The Bruins gave the Stallions a chance to tie it on the final possession but came up with a stop to earn the victory. West Potomac joins the rankings this week amid a nice win streak. Paint Branch is the other newcomer.

1. DeMatha (16-1) Last ranked: 1

The Stags had no trouble picking up two conference wins this week, winning both games by more than 30 points.

2. Paul VI (12-3) LR: 2

Sophomore guard Trevor Keels dropped 29 points in the Panthers’ 72-55 win over Archbishop Carroll.

3. O’Connell (14-4) LR: 3

After an 86-57 win over St. Mary’s Ryken, the Knights have won five straight.

4. Flint Hill (16-1) LR: 4

Senior forward Qudus Wahab had 20 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Middleburg Academy.

5. Wilson (16-6) LR: 5

The Tigers won two DCIAA games this week, beating Ron Brown and Banneker.

6. Gonzaga (13-5) LR: 6

The Eagles took down Missouri’s Olive Branch at the Hoophall Classic.

7. St. John’s (15-5) LR: 7

Eleven players scored for the Cadets in a win over Archbishop Carroll.

8. Eleanor Roosevelt (8-3) LR: 8

Senior guard Jaamir Butler scored a season-high 26 points as the Raiders notched a six-point win over Bowie.

9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (13-2) LR: 9

The Saints posted two blowouts this week, over Landon and Collegiate.

10. Richard Montgomery (12-0) LR: 10

The Rockets got a last-second stop against Quince Orchard to hold on for a 44-42 win.

11. Patriot (14-1) LR: 12

Devon Parrish and Hagen Vandiver combined for 41 points in a win over Osbourn.

[Cedar Run boys’ basketball: Patriot runs past Osbourn in second half]

12. Sidwell Friends (15-3) LR: 14

Senior guard Jason Gibson had 24 points in a win over Bishop Ireton.

13. Potomac Falls (14-0) LR: 15

The Panthers had their closest win of the season Friday, a 74-71 victory over Champe.

14. Landon (14-2) LR: 11

The Bears halted their losing streak at two with a one-point win over Georgetown Prep on Friday.

[‘I love big moments’: Canin Reynolds drains deep three-pointer to push Landon boys’ basketball past Georgetown Prep]

15. St. Charles (12-1) LR: 16

The Spartans beat both La Plata and Calvert handedly last week.

16. Gaithersburg (11-3) LR: 13

The Trojans fell to Northwest on a buzzer-beater.

17. Lake Braddock (14-2) LR: 20

The Bruins reached triple digits for the sixth time this season, beating South County, 100-97.

18. West Potomac (11-3) LR: NR

The Wolverines have won five straight.

19. Maret (14-3) LR: 18

The Frogs fell to Whitney Young (Ill.) over the weekend.

20. Paint Branch (10-2) LR: NR

Richard Montgomery and Springbrook are the only teams to beat the Panthers this season.

Dropped out: No. 17 Osbourn (13-3), No. 19 South County (11-5)

On the bubble: Reservoir, Osbourn, Episcopal, Wise