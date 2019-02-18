Dimingus Stevens of Wilson High School celebrates with teammates after the Tigers beat Roosevelt in the DCIAA finals at the D.C. Entertainment and Sports Arena on February 17, 2019. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Around 8:30 on Saturday night, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes had the moment that all basketball teams are chasing: they gathered in a large and happy huddle and lifted a championship trophy high above their heads.

It’s postseason time in the D.C. area, and the Saints are one of the first teams to reach the ultimate goal. They won the Interstate Athletic Conference title Saturday behind four double-digit scorers and an aggressive defense.

On Sunday, the Wilson Tigers donned new hats and shirts as they received the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association trophy. The Tigers ended a dominant conference run with a 92-48 win over Theodore Roosevelt.

Plenty of local teams have a real shot of earning the same, and they will soon get their chances. The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs begin this week, as do the regional matchups in Maryland and Virginia. It’s win or go home for some of the best programs in the area, and it should be a lot of fun.

1. DeMatha ( 26-3 ) Last ranked: 1

The Stags got two scares in the last week, beating St. John’s in overtime and then getting a last-second stop to hold on for a 61-59 win over Bishop McNamara.

2. Wilson ( 26-6 ) LR: 3

The Tigers scored 57 points in the first half of a 92-48 rout of Roosevelt in the DCIAA title game.

3. Paul VI (23-6 ) LR: 4

Josh Oduro scored 21 points and Trevor Keels added 20 as the Panthers earned a big WCAC win over Gonzaga in double overtime.

4. Gonzaga ( 23-6 ) LR: 2

Despite 19 points from senior guard Anwar Gill, the Eagles fell to Paul VI in a double-overtime thriller.

5. Eleanor Roosevelt (15-3) LR: 7

Jaamir Butler dropped 27 points as the Raiders ran past Parkdale, 89-51.

6. Flint Hill ( 24-3 ) LR: 5

The Huskies lost their first conference game since early December, falling to Maret, but still claimed the MAC regular season title.

7. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes ( 22-3 ) LR: 12

The Saints beat Episcopal, 73-67, Saturday to win the IAC tournament.

8. St. John’s ( 21-8 ) LR: 6

In a senior night win over Bishop O’Connell, seniors Casey Morsell and Devon Dunn scored in double figures to lead the Cadets to a win.

9. Richard Montgomery (18-1) LR: 11

Senior forward Djordje Orcev finished with 20 points as the Rockets scored an 84-74 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

10. West Potomac (17-3) LR: 13

The Wolverines beat T.C. Williams, 64-53, on Friday to win the Gunston District championship.

11. Patriot (20-2) LR: 14

Senior guard Hagen Vandiver scored a career-high 33 points as the Pioneers beat Osbourn, 64-49, for the first district title in program history.

12. Lake Braddock (20-3) LR: 16

Quentin James scored 21 points and the Bruins buckled down on defense late to beat South County, 70-67, and win the Patriot District championship

13. O’Connell ( 18-11 ) LR: 8

Brayon Freeman scored 22 points and Charlie Weber added 18 as the Knights picked up a conference win over Bishop Ireton.

14. Gaithersburg (17-4) LR: 10

The Trojans bounced back from a loss to Magruder by beating Springbrook and Churchill.

15. Potomac Falls (23-1) LR: 9

The Panthers lost their first game of the season, falling to Freedom-South Riding, 72-55.

16. Sidwell Friends ( 20-6 ) LR: 17

Jason Gibson led the Quakers with 20 points in a win over St. Andrew’s.

17. St. Charles (16-4) LR: NR

The Spartans scored big wins over North Point and Lackey last week.

18. Wise (16-5) LR: NR

The Pumas finished with four players in double-figures in a win over DuVal.

19. South County (16-6) LR: 15

The Stallions watched a late lead slip away against Lake Braddock in the Patriot District title game.

20. Broadneck (17-4) LR: NR

Che Colbert had 22 points as the Bruins topped Severna Park, 59-34.

Dropped out: No. 18 Osbourn (18-5), No. 19 Rock Creek Christian Academy (16-8), No. 20 McKinley Tech (24-5)

On the bubble: Douglass, South Lakes, Thomas Stone