Maret's Raphe Ayres, Quincy Allen, and Mateo Rice do their best to rip the ball away from Flint Hill's Dowar Jioklow during a scramble on the floor Wednesday in Oakton. (Photo by Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

It was a rough start to the week for two of the best teams in the D.C. area as DeMatha and Paul VI fell to out-of-town opponents.

In a nationally televised matchup with Indiana’s La Lumiere, the Stags couldn’t assert the control they’ve shown throughout conference play and lost, 73-50. Paul VI had a closer game but still fell to Shadow Mountain, 45-41. Both teams bounced back from the defeats, winning out the rest of the week. The Stags and the Panthers will meet Tuesday night in the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the year.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Lake Braddock rises after winning three games in four days. In Friday’s 87-74 victory over W.T. Woodson, Bruins guard Quentin James passed former NBA veteran Hubert Davis to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

1. DeMatha (19 -2 ) Last ranked: 1

The Stags fell to La Lumiere, ranked by some as the top team in the country, on Monday at the Hoophall Classic.

2. Paul VI (15-4) LR: 2

The Panthers fell to Arizona’s Shadow Mountain at the Hoophall Classic.

3. Flint Hill (19-1) LR: 4

Qudus Wahab had 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Huskies rolled over Potomac School, 69-39.

[No. 4 Flint Hill boys use size edge to dominate No. 19 Maret, 72-52]

4. O’Connell (15-5) LR: 3

After a 114-28 rout of The Heights, the Knights couldn’t keep up with No. 1 DeMatha, falling 86-67.

5. Wilson (17-6) LR: 5

After a 68-39 win over McKinley Tech the Tigers have won seven straight.

6. Gonzaga (16-5) LR: 6

The Eagles have a big matchup with WCAC rival St. John’s on Tuesday.

7. St. John’s (18-5) LR: 7

The Cadets had four players in double figures in a win over Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem Catholic.

8. Eleanor Roosevelt (10-3) LR: 8

Senior guard Cameron Brown had 19 points in a win over Suitland.

9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (15-2) LR: 9

The Saints had three players in double-figures in an 86-75 win over Episcopal.

10. Richard Montgomery (14-0) LR: 10

The Rockets picked up two Montgomery County wins last week, beating Wootton and Rockville.

11. Patriot (16-1) LR: 11

The Pioneers remained undefeated in the Cedar Run district with a win over Battlefield.

12. Potomac Falls (16-0) LR: 13

The Panthers had four players in double-figures in a 73-57 win over Freedom-South Riding.

13. St. Charles (13-1) LR: 15

The Spartans stayed hot with a blowout win over McDonough, 64-15.

14. Sidwell Friends (17-4) LR: 12

The Quakers fell to St. Andrew’s but also picked up two wins last week.

15. Gaithersburg (13-3) LR: 16

Jao Ituka, Jordan Hawkins and Chris Kouemi combined for 60 points in a 76-44 win over Clarksburg.

16. Lake Braddock (17-2) LR: 17

The Bruins made 15 threes against West Springfield in a 122-81 rout.

17. West Potomac (12-3) LR: 18

Jonas Munson and Daryl Mackey combined for 34 points in a win over T.C. Williams.

18. Wilde Lake (14-2) LR: NR

The Wildecats have only lost to Reservoir and Pallotti so far this season.

19. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (13-5) LR: NR

Spencer Hayes dropped 18 points as the Lions scored a big win over Sidwell Friends.

20. Oxon Hill (8-3) LR: NR

Ronald Polite led the Clippers with 19 points in a win over Douglass.

Dropped out: No. 14 Landon (14-4), No. 19 Maret (15-4), No. 20 Paint Branch (12-3)

On the bubble: South County, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Broadneck, Cesar Chavez