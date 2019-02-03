Hunter Dickinson and DeMatha remain atop The Post’s boys’ basketball rankings. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Mother Nature continued to wreak havoc on basketball schedules last week, forcing cancellations throughout the Washington area.

The games that did happen provided plenty of drama. Five of the top 20 teams lost, many of them to unranked opponents.

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Bishop McNamara held on for a two-point over O’Connell. In Maryland, St. Charles lost two tight games to Southern Maryland Athletic Conference opponents. In Virginia, Flint Hill came up short against another state private school power.

Most teams in the area only have a week or two remaining before postseason play begins. All of the recent postponements mean the home stretch of the season will be jam-packed with action.

1. DeMatha (20-2) Last ranked: 1

The Stags had their game against Paul VI rescheduled twice last week, but they still scored a win over Bishop Ireton.

2. Paul VI ( 17-5 ) LR: 2

Trevor Keels hit a buzzer-beater from halfcourt to sink St. John’s on Sunday, 61-60.

3. Wilson (21-6) LR: 5

The Tigers won the St. James Invitational with an 83-50 victory over Our Savior (N.Y.).

4. Gonzaga (18-5) LR: 6

Freshman guard Devin Dinkins had 13 points in an 87-49 win over Good Counsel.

5. Flint Hill (19-2) LR: 3

The Huskies fell to Virginia Beach’s Cape Henry Collegiate, 68-64, their first loss since Dec. 4.

6. St. John’s ( 18-6 ) LR: 7

Casey Morsell finished with 29 points, but the Cadets couldn’t hold on against Paul VI.

7. O’Connell (16-6) LR: 4

The Knights had four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough in a two-point loss to Bishop McNamara.

8. Eleanor Roosevelt (11-3) LR: 8

Coppin State commit Isaiah Gross had 24 points as the Raiders blew out rival Wise, 72-50.

9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes ( 18-2 ) LR: 9

Ten players scored in the Saints’ 68-50 win over Potomac School.

10. Potomac Falls (19-0) LR: 12

The Panthers won three games last week to push their undefeated streak to 19 games.

11. Patriot (16-1) LR: 11

The Pioneers did not play last week.

12. Sidwell Friends (18-4) LR: 14

The Quakers held Maret to just 38 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, in a win last week.

13. Gaithersburg (15-3) LR: 15

In a battle of top Montgomery County teams, Jao Ituka and Jordan Hawkins combined for 38 points to lead the Trojans to a win over Richard Montgomery.

14. Richard Montgomery (15-1) LR: 10

The Rockets lost their first game of the season to Gaithersburg.

15. Lake Braddock (18-2) LR: 16

The Bruins scored another double-digit win, beating Fairfax, 81-54.

16. West Potomac (14-3) LR: 17

Jack Fricka was one of three Wolverines in double figures in a win over Hayfield.

17. St. Andrew’s (13-5) LR: 19

The Lions did not play last week because of weather-related issues.

18. St. Charles (13-3) LR: 13

The Spartans lost to Thomas Stone and Lackey by two points.

19. Oxon Hill (9-3) LR: 20

Ronald Polite and Marcus Gorham combined for 30 points in a 62-60 win over Central.

20. National Christian (15-5) LR: NR

The Eagles had a strong showing at the St. James Invitational, losing to Wilson by one but winning the rest of their games.

Dropped out: No. 18 Wilde Lake (14-3)

On the bubble: South County, Cesar Chavez, Meade, Lackey