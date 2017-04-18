Washington-Lee midfielder Jose Argueta went down in the box midway through the first half of Monday’s game against Wakefield, prompting the referee to whistle for a penalty kick. Washington-Lee Coach Jimmy Carrasquillo pumped his fist on the sideline. His little brother, Eddie, began pacing, gesticulating and shouting.

“How is that a penalty?” Eddie yelled at the referee, who rushed over to calm down Wakefield’s first-year coach.

“Take it easy, Eddie!” Jimmy yelled, smiling.

Argueta converted the ensuing spot kick to tie the nonconference game at 1, and Jimmy’s team seized control from there. Washington-Lee ran away with a 7-2 romp over its Arlington rival, claiming the first edition of a new tradition that players dubbed the “Carrasquillo Clásico.”

The last time Jimmy Carrasquillo faced his brother in a regular season game was 1999, when Eddie Carrasquillo, then a senior forward at Wakefield, scored to lift the Warriors to a 2-1 victory over Washington-Lee when Jimmy was in his first year coaching the Generals. Eddie scored again in their National District semifinal that year, though Washington-Lee emerged with a win in penalty kicks.

Monday marked the first time the Carrasquillo brothers had coached against each other. Jimmy, a 1993 Wakefield graduate, coached his little brother growing up and let him tag along to pickup games with the older kids as long as Eddie stuck to goalie. Later on, Eddie served as an assistant coach under Jimmy at Washington-Lee for 10 years, then coached the Generals’ junior varsity squad for two seasons.

Jimmy floated his brother’s name at Wakefield two years ago, when he visited the nearby school to pick up the Arlington Cup trophy awarded to Washington-Lee, Wakefield or Yorktown every year. If you ever need a new soccer coach, he told Wakefield Director of Student Activities Noel Deskins, give Eddie a call.

“There’s no point in both of us being in one spot, especially with what I knew he could bring here,” said Jimmy, an honorable mention All-Met selection as a Wakefield defensive midfielder in 1993.

There wasn’t much classic about Monday’s Clásico. The defending Virginia 6A state champions ran roughshod against a young Wakefield squad that labored to sustain possession. Still, Eddie saw positives in pitting his rebuilding program against an established champion.

“I know that playing W-L is only going to make us better,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than that playing against my brother, who is my mentor and somebody I’ve always looked up to my whole life.”

A nice sentiment, to be sure, but did he have any revenge in store for his brother in future years?

“Oh yeah,” Eddie said. “He knows it.”

The Post Top 10

Northern Virginia soccer teams did not play last week because of spring break. . . . Park View senior Obdulio Funez recorded his second straight hat trick in Monday’s 5-1 rout over Freedom-South Riding. . . . Wakefield scored three minutes into Monday’s game against Washington-Lee, but Washington-Lee stormed back in a 7-2 romp in Arlington. . . . Tuscarora senior Noah Mazzatenta leads the area in scoring with 14 goals at the season’s midway point. . . . Langley senior Jacob Labovitz has 12 goals, though the Saxons have played two fewer games than Tuscarora. . . . Battlefield is still searching for its first April victory heading into Thursday’s game against Patriot.

1. Tuscarora (5-0-3) Last week: 1

2. South Lakes (5-0-2) LW: 2

3. Langley (4-0-2) LW: 3

4. Park View (6-1) LW: 4

5. W.T. Woodson (3-0-2) LW: 5

6. Lake Braddock (4-2) LW: 6

7. Madison (6-1) LW: 7

8. Osbourn (5-2) LW: 8

9. Washington-Lee (3-1-2) LW: 9

10. Battlefield (4-1-1) LW: NR

Dropped out: Champe

On the bubble: Falls Church, T.C. Williams

Records through Monday.