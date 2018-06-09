With about a minute left on the clock, Briar Woods finally paused its attack on the net. The players in orange-and-gray jerseys rotated the ball around, their interest diverted from the field toward the large Deep Run High scoreboard counting down the seconds. Some in the stands grew restless.

“For God’s sake,” said a woman in Stone Bridge blue. “It’s the first quarter.”

So, with 5.9 seconds to go, attack Danny McMinn of the No. 9 Falcons obliged, dodging once to find open grass and flicking the shot past the Bulldogs goalie. It was Briar Woods’s seventh unanswered goal in the opening period of the Virginia Class 5 state title game, and the Falcons were en route to a 16-9 thumping of Stone Bridge that, by the end of it, left even Briar Woods golf-clapping its own team’s goals.

“They’ve dominated us for years up until recently, and I think we’ve mentally gotten over the hurdle,” Briar Woods Coach Marty Young said of his team’s crosstown Ashburn rivals. “This wasn’t about Xs and Os. This was about energy and confidence and believing in ourselves.”

This was Briar Woods’s fourth win over Stone Bridge (15-7) this season, meaning the Falcons (23-1) accounted for more than half of the Bulldogs’ losses.

The Falcons were physical from the game’s first possession, when Joseph Groves checked Stone Bridge’s Christian Park, causing him to enter the concussion protocol. Park spent the rest of the game walking the sideline with his helmet off.

After Briar Woods killed the penalty, they bodied up on defense and asserted offensive pressure — led by Will Pompilio’s five goals — that didn’t stop until Young told them to.

A few minutes into the third quarter, however, the Bulldogs scored their third goal to nearly trim the deficit to single digits.

Stone Bridge wouldn’t go away, and a 4-0 scoring run seemed to give the team a chance. Briar Woods players looked at one another uneasily, and their coaches became more animated. Then McMinn dodged in front, beat the goalie, ended Stone Bridge’s run and calmed the orange-clad fans, setting the Falcons back on a path to the state title.

It was everything Briar Woods players had hoped for. McMinn, a captain, said the day before he zoned out several times thinking about the game and needed teammates to snap him back to reality. After the game, he shook his head looking around at celebrating teammates and parents.

“I’m in shock,” he said. “We did it.” Then, softer, almost to himself: “We did it.”

Before they left the field for the last time as a team, the Falcons walked over to the scoreboard with their new trophy.

Young took up the rear and, when he reached his players huddled underneath the score now etched in Briar Woods lore, he said, “Everybody look good. You’re going to have this picture the rest of your life.”