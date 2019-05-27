After starring for Bullis football this season, Bryson Shaw has been a standout for the lacrosse squad, too. (Paul Guevara/Courtesy photo)

Bullis midfielder Bryson Shaw stood in the center circle during the Interstate Athletic Conference lacrosse semifinals this month and listened to chants from Landon fans as his Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter lead dwindled. One taunt was especially meaningful to him: “We’re getting in your head!”

Sure, the chants were affecting Shaw — but as motivation, not disruption.

“I love the big stage, man,” Shaw said. “I just wanted to tell them they’re helping me out. That just flipped the switch.”

In overtime, Shaw, who received the 2018 IAC defensive player of the year award in football as a defensive back, jumped to intercept Landon’s long pass with one hand. With the possession, the Bulldogs scored the game-winner, and three days later they won the conference tournament.

On Monday, Shaw had a chance to play on an even bigger stage at the Geico Nationals, with the showcase event’s semifinals airing on ESPNU. The senior scored twice in the fourth quarter, part of a thrilling six-goal rally, to take down The Hill Academy, a Canadian team, 11-10, at Catholic University.

Bullis will close its season Tuesday at 7 p.m., again on ESPNU, against Salisbury School (Conn.).

“He does like the intense moment,” Coach Jeff Bellistri said of Shaw, who has 36 goals and 28 assists this season. “You don’t hear much about him because he’s quiet. He lets his action speaks for himself.”

Monday’s game was intense — and a bit controversial.

With Bullis up 10-9 with just over a minute left, The Hill won a faceoff. But Bellistri asked for a stick check on the faceoff man, and the referees found an illegal stick. The Hill was assessed a three-minute, non-releasable penalty, and the Bulldogs sealed the win.

[Spring sports whiparound: Wilson, DeMatha, Potomac Falls baseball stars take Gatorade state honors]

“Two of our best defenders checked the faceoff man as hard as they could, and the ball wouldn’t come out,” Bellistri said. “When he still carried the ball, we knew something was wrong.”

Shaw also assisted on a transition play in the first quarter after running more than three quarters of the field, an aspect of his game that many opposing coaches said is nearly unstoppable.

Though the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Shaw was named an Under Armour all-American, he will not play lacrosse in college. The three-star football recruit committed to play that sport at Ohio State. The stage doesn’t get much bigger in college sports.

Family members and friends warned him of the injury risk of playing his senior season of lacrosse and potentially damaging his college football career. But the thought of solely focusing on football wasn’t a consideration for Shaw.

“That’s just not who I am,” he said. “I’ve been part of this Bullis lacrosse team the past three years. I want to give them everything I had.”

Shaw won back-to-back IAC titles in lacrosse and has been one of the top two-sport athletes in the area. He has one more game to further enhance his legacy, as well as Bullis’s, on the type of stage he craves.