For St. Anselm’s senior Carlo Pizzano to win his fourth straight Potomac Valley Athletic Conference individual golf championship, the secret was anger.

“I just got mad at myself,” Pizzano said. “A lot of times I play better when I’m mad. It’s just because then I get an edge.”

The tournament’s nine-hole shotgun format started every group at the same time on different holes at the University of Maryland course. Pizzano started at No. 5 and was even par through five holes. When he made the turn for the first hole, he dialed up the intensity and birdied three of the final four holes.

As his 20-foot birdie putt on No. 4 rolled in, he pumped his fist, knowing he secured one final piece of hardware to end his high school career.

“Sometimes you just got to kick yourself in the butt and lift yourself up, keep your chin high,” he said afterward.

Pizzano shot a 3-under-par 32 to win the individual title, five shots clear of runner-up Ivan Ljubanovic of Sandy Spring Friends and six ahead of third-place Mark Moran of Washington Christian. The Panthers also won the team title with a four-player total of 174. Washington Christian (193) was runner-up.

After the tournament, St. Anselm’s Coach Steve Roush unveiled jackets for his seniors with “PVAC Champions 2018, 2019” printed on the sleeves.

“They say, ‘PVAC Champions 2018 . . .’ and I took a chance,” Roush joked.

Pizzano’s jacket listed 2017, 2018 and 2019 — reflecting the Panthers’ team titles that he was a part of. His story at St. Anselm’s goes back to when, as an eighth-grader, he walked into the office of Roush, then the athletic director.

Pizzano informed Roush that powerhouses Gonzaga and DeMatha were recruiting him to play golf.

“So what are you telling me, Carlo, are you telling me I should start a golf team?” Roush recalled saying.

The coach recalls Pizzano’s answer: “I really don’t want to leave St. Anselm’s. I want to be here. So, yeah, if you could start a golf team.”

So golf became a St. Anselm’s sport, and Pizzano the star, winning individual PVAC honors from his freshman year on. As the Loyola signee finished his title defense Thursday, his focus sharpened. He said he tries to meditate every night and imagine making shots, a technique he learned in part from his brother, C.J., who is in the Army and sometimes caddies for Carlo.

“When he caddies for me, he’s usually the one who actually kicks me in the butt before I have to do it myself,” Pizzano said.

Pizzano’s dominance is now familiar to Roush, who was tallying the scores after the tournament, so he didn’t see the putt Pizzano sank for birdie on the last hole. Told about it afterward, the coach just smiled. “Expected,” he said.