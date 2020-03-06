All night, No. 20 Centreville had chosen to combat the Bruins’ high-paced style with steely endurance. Instead of using a large rotation like his opponent, Coach Kevin Harris relied on players such as Washington to withstand the game’s pace and physicality to make plays. They did just that, trading blows with the Bruins to set up a dramatic 82-79 win.

“At this point in the season I tell our guys that everybody is tired,” Harris said. “You have to find somewhere deep within yourself to get through. Have to find that to survive and advance.”

AD

AD

Washington, relentless in his pursuit of the rim, finished with 37 points.

“It was just do-or-die every time,” Washington said. “I didn’t want to go home. I’m not done hooping yet. All you can ever ask for as a senior is a state ring, and that’s what I want.”



Despite his dominance, Washington chose to pass the ball with the game on the line. Centreville (20-5), after trailing for most of the first half and then making an inspired run to close the third, clung to a lead for the game’s closing minutes. Lake Braddock (21-7) tied things up at 69 with 22 seconds remaining.

Washington planned to drive, but when he saw senior guard John Hunter with some space, he opted for the open three. Hunter caught the pass and went straight up, hitting what would be the game-winning shot with 14 seconds left.

AD

AD

FINAL: Centreville 82 Lake Braddock 79



Wildcats are headed to the semis after this huge three with 14 seconds left. Resilient showing from this Centreville squad. 37 for Washington. #allmets pic.twitter.com/6pBv6qQeU2 — Michael Errigo (@M_Errigo) March 7, 2020

“My teammates did a great job of finding me all second half,” Hunter said. “And shooters shoot. So I shot with confidence there.”

The Wildcats will face Western Branch in the state semifinals Tuesday.

Edison girls win in OT

Late in a Virginia public school basketball game, when there is no shot clock to guarantee that this possession will not be your last, there is a certain confidence required in every shooter. Nobody wants to be the player who makes the mistake of a late-game brick.

But when Edison guard Charlotte Jewell caught the ball in the corner of the court with a minute remaining in Friday’s Virginia Class 6 girls’ quarterfinal in Chantilly, she didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger. Her team needed quick points and she could have sworn she heard Coach Dianne Lewis give her the green light.

AD

AD

“She told me to shoot it. I think. Wait, Coach?” Jewell said, turning to Lewis after the game. “You yelled ‘Shoot it,’ right?”

Lewis gave her senior an emphatic nod. Jewell’s contested, confident triple sent the game to overtime, where the Eagles surged to a 49-41 victory over No. 16 Marshall.

“As soon as regulation finished, everyone on the bench was like ‘This is our game,’ ” Jewell said.

Two weeks ago, the Eagles (21-5) fell to Marshall (22-7) in the National District championship. That loss, which Jewell later called a ‘punch in the gut,’ provided the team with both motivation and a new game plan.

“It challenged all of us as coaches to watch film and make the right adjustments,” Lewis said. “And then our team went out and executed every adjustment that we made. New plays that we put in just recently, they executed.”