At the beginning of this week, Centreville Coach Chris Haddock told his players they needed to be ready for everything in Friday night’s game against South County.

The weather was supposed to be stormy, and the Stallions would be an unpredictable, unrelenting opponent.

“I told them Friday could be weird; I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Haddock said.

After stormy weather forced the second half of the game to be delayed until Saturday, and then Saturday’s play turned into a cold, wet dogfight, Haddock was proud the Wildcats took his advice seriously in a 26-14 win over South County.

“We’ve been talking about this all week, and they did a great job of taking care of themselves and coming out here ready to play,” he said.

No. 17 Centreville (3-0) led 13-8 Friday when lightning was spotted with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. After a lengthy delay, the game was postponed until Saturday afternoon. It was a chance for the Wildcats to settle in and adjust to the Stallions (1-2), who had already pulled out a two-point conversion, an onside kick and a hurry-up offense in the 19 minutes played Friday night.

“That’s a great team over there, and they have a lot of tricks up their sleeve,” Haddock said of South County.

The Wildcats use a lot of looks in their offense as well, but most plays result in either Jordan Wright or Jaquan Price getting the ball. The running backs were everywhere for the Wildcats this weekend, each scoring on both Friday and Saturday.

Wright, a senior, finished with 16 carries for 107 yards, while Price, a junior, had 12 carries for 99 yards.

“I know that I can count on them to do what we need them to do,” Haddock said. “We move them around a lot and ask them to do a lot of things.”

Wright got Centreville on the board in the first quarter with a five-yard run, and Price punched one in from a yard out in the second. After play resumed Saturday, Centreville put together a methodical, clock-draining drive that ended with another score by Price. It gave the Wildcats a 20-8 lead and told the home crowd at South County that Saturday wasn’t going to be a whole new ballgame.

It was really important,” Price said of the drive. “We were fighting the whole way down to get in the end zone.”

Wright got his second touchdown in a closing role later in the afternoon. With Centreville leading 20-14, senior Deondre Edmonds intercepted a pass to end South County’s march down the field. Wright ran 45 yards on the very next play, slipping through the defense and racing only the rain through a stretch of open field.

“I was hype after the pick because it was a huge momentum shift,” Wright said. “And then it just opened up for me.”