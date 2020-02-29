“I never thought it,” Jayaraj said. “I had to push myself. I didn’t want to let down our coach or especially Bethany, because they’ve worked so hard with me.”

AD

Graham, a senior who plans to run next year at Furman, won in 4 minutes 59.71 seconds — well behind her personal-best time of 4:50 that she was hoping to beat. But she was thrilled to see her sophomore teammate coming in behind her in 5:10.71.

AD

“I wanted to run that sub-4:50, but it just wasn’t today,” Graham said. “But right now I’m just so happy to be here with [Jayaraj]. Sometimes she lacks belief in herself, but I tell her, ‘You can do more than your mind tells you.’ Now she knows it.”

Graham won the 3,200 in 10:45.4, almost 20 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

At the meet held Friday and Saturday at Boo Williams Sportsplex, Western Branch won the boys’ and girls’ titles in Class 6. The Yorktown boys were second, followed by Battlefield in third and Freedom in fourth. The South Lakes girls were second, with John Champe fourth and South County fifth.

AD

In Class 5, the L.C. Byrd boys and the Maury girls took first.

In the boys’ 1,000, Yorktown senior Bowen Shuttleworth — who missed part of the season with a knee injury — took first in 2:33.13, a full second better than his previous best time and .01 of a second ahead of McLean’s Xavier Jemison. Shuttleworth’s sophomore brother, Reece, finished third in 2:33.82.

AD

“There’s a lot of great competition,” said Bowen Shuttleworth, who was seeded eighth in the final. “One can be too confident if you’re not careful. I just stuck with my strategy of settling in and then kicking hard with 200 to go. [Jemison] almost caught me. I didn’t know who had won until the times went up on the big board.”

AD

The boys’ 4x200 relay team from Freedom-Woodbridge took first place in 1:29.96. Jaylen Barringer anchored the win following legs by James Ansah, Trei Thorogood and Nick Newman. The foursome, all juniors, said they were confident coming into the final heat after running a meet-best 1:28.79 in preliminaries.

“I have faith in my team,” Barringer said. “I know my guys are going to do their jobs, so all I have to do is take the baton and run with it.

“We weren’t worried about anything today.”

AD

The same four runners from Freedom ended the meet by adding a first place in the 4x400 relay, with Newman anchoring this time. Their winning time was 3:25.8, less than a second ahead of teams from Battlefield and Patriot.

AD

In the field events, Tyler Lynch of Battlefield took first place in the boys’ pole vault, clearing 15 feet 6 inches. David Coles of T.C. Williams won the boys’ triple jump at 46-8.75, and Wisdom Williams of T.C. Williams won the girls’ shot put with a toss of 42-10.25, two feet better than any other girl at the event.

Bryce Lentz of Colgan took first in the boys’ 3,200 meters by turning in a personal-best time of 9:13.69.