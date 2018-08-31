Oxon Hill's Corey Watson gets tackled by Chopticon's Carson Welch during the first half. Chopticon led 7-6 st halftime, when the game was postponed because of inclement weather. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

Chopticon and Oxon Hill split their two meetings last season, with Oxon Hill scoring the game-winning touchdown with about seven seconds remaining in the teams’ first-round matchup in the Maryland 3A playoffs.

“You know this game is coming down to the last play,” Chopticon Coach Tony Lisanti said of a rematch supposed to be played Friday night.

That last play will have to wait.

The teams’ game was postponed due to lightning with the host Braves leading 7-6 at halftime. Lisanti said the teams will try to resume play Saturday at 5 p.m., pending their ability to secure referees.

Chopticon lost some of its skill players from last season, but it returned four starters on the offensive line. The Braves leaned on that unit to run on 10 of 12 plays during their opening drive, which ended in Dominic Crampton’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Trent Holton.

Oxon Hill quarterback Jy’ir Ingram led a scoring drive in the second quarter by throwing three passes of more than 15 yards, including his 19-yard pass to Jaden Byrd for a touchdown. The Clippers missed the extra point.

— Kyle Melnick

Broad Run-Tuscarora

Lightning also ruined a matchup of Loudoun County powers as No. 10 Tuscarora and No. 17 Broad Run exited the locker room after halftime and were sent right back in.

Broad Run led 10-7 at the break. The second half will be played Saturday at 10 a.m.

The highly anticipated game got off to a fast start. Broad Run’s Luke Lindenfeldar caught a screen from quarterback Mitch Griffis on the game’s first play and took it 65 yards for a score.

Tuscarora responded with a patient 13-play drive to tie the game at 7, but Broad Run retook the lead with a field goal.

The most electrifying play of the first half was also the most frustrating for the Huskies. It appeared they would take a 14-10 lead when quarterback Ethan Gick sliced through the secondary on a 79-yard touchdown run. But an illegal block took the points off the board, and the Spartans entered halftime with a lead.

— Michael Errigo

Spalding-Good Counsel

Good Counsel’s home opener against Spalding was also postponed. No official announcement was made on when the game will be played, though referees and officials discussed resuming it Saturday.

The game was stopped with 7:35 left in the second quarter, with Spalding leading 8-0.

Spalding took advantage of Good Counsel’s penalties and scored on a 53-yard pass from quarterback Austin Tutas to Brevin Easton. The Cavaliers converted a two-point conversion with Jayden Umbarger’s run.

On the ensuing Good Counsel drive, lightning was spotted at a distance, and the referees delayed the game before eventually postponing it.

Last week against Marietta (Ga.), Good Counsel committed 22 penalties. The Falcons looked sloppy again as they were called for four penalties Friday. On a fourth-down punt, they couldn’t get the right personnel on the field and had to call a timeout.

The Cavaliers looked crisp in their first game of the season, with Tutas completing 6 of his 8 throws for 64 yards.