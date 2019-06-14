Shortstop Carson Swank tags out Lafayette's Osvaldo Torres trying to stretch a single into a double in the fourth inning of Friday's Class 4 state final in Slaem, Va. (Christian Moody/For The Washington Post)

Baseball can be cruel.

Riverside found that out in a 9-8 loss to Lafayette in the Virginia Class 4 state final Friday, when what would have been a groundout to clinch the championship turned into a throwing error that allowed two runners to cross the plate and give the Williamsburg school the title.

“Everybody will be focused on that last play, but there’s many other thing that happened in the game,” Riverside Coach Sam Plank said. “There were three, four or five runs that were uncharacteristic of us. They all mean the same.”

After the game, players hugged their teammate. No words of anger or blame.

“These kids love each other and they understand that was the last play, but there’s a lot of other plays in the game,” Plank said. “It’s a seven-inning game but you can’t focus on one play.”

The two Lafayette runners who scored reached base without getting a hit. Osvaldo Torres was hit by an 0-2 pitch to begin the inning. He stole second and third base. Riverside pitcher Jared Smith retired the next two batters but walked Michael Labella, who stole second. Smith got two strikes on the following batter, Tommy McLaughlin, who then hit the ball that ended the game.

Riverside was an out away from losing in the top of the seventh, but pinch hitter Ryan Murray belted an RBI triple off the left field wall to tie the game. He scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Sajon Belser.

“He flipped me a curve ball down the middle, so I just did what my coaches taught me to do,” Murray said. “I’ve been pitch-hitting for a while, and I’ve been fairly hot, so I went up confident.”

Smith pitched 3 2 /3 innings, allowing two runs, both unearned in relief of Wyatt Shenkman.

Seven Rams recorded an RBI, led by Patrick Sheffield, who had two. Carson Swank and John Heltebran each had two hits. Swank reached base four times in five trips to the plate.

After giving up seven runs in two innings, Riverside did not allow another run until the final play.