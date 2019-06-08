Freedom-South Riding won the Virginia Class 5 girls’ lacrosse championship Saturday by one goal over Atlee, the same margin the Eagles beat Atlee by for the title last season. But that’s about where the similarities end.

“We basically had a whole new team this year,” sophomore attacker Allison Ohri said.

“We did not really think this could be a possibility,” junior midfielder Emily Maier agreed.

Freedom Coach Richard DeSomma, catching his breath after his team held on for an 11-10 win Saturday, said he was “overwhelmed.” The Eagles lost six key seniors from last year’s team, creating an almost entirely new attack. “You’re not going to be voted No. 1 for that next season,” DeSomma quipped.

But the new pieces came together, and Freedom (18-4) rallied to beat Atlee (15-4) again at Douglas Freeman High School.

[Class 5 boys’ lacrosse: Briar Woods stares down familiar foe in comeback win]

Maier starred in last season’s state final with five of Freedom’s nine goals in a 9-8 win. She had only two Saturday but added two assists, sparking Freedom’s offense. Ohri, who missed almost all of her freshman season with shin splints, scored four times.

On the defensive end, Freedom found an answer for Atlee star Kate Miller, who scored five goals in last year’s meeting. The Eagles played with Maier on Miller, with Megan Pelletier available for help defense. With just over three minutes left, ahead by one, Freedom regained possession and never gave it up.

As for when this team started to believe it had the talent to win a state title too, Maier and Ohri both said it was around the week of the district tournament last month. The Eagles lost the final to Potomac Falls but avenged that loss to win the regional title.

“We started picking up our momentum, really getting motivated and realizing that we had a chance to come back to the state championship,” Ohri said.

Freedom needed that belief in the first half Saturday, when it fell behind Atlee, 5-2. Then, Maier said, the Eagles told each other, “We did not come this far to lose,” and the team that couldn’t conceive of repeating became the team that knew it would.