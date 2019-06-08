Langley's London Simonides displays the championship trophy with her teammates after a 17-10 win over Madison 17-10 in the Class 6 state lacrosse championship. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After losing big in last year’s state girls’ lacrosse finals, Langley Coach Bucky Morris realized his team needed to play a tougher schedule to better prepare for a long playoff run.

So he scheduled five games this season against private schools and out-of-state opponents. Although the Saxons (18-4) won only one of those games, their dominating 17-10 win over Madison in the Virginia Class 6 finals Saturday at Douglas Freeman High School proved it was worth it.

“It humbled them. It made them tougher,” Morris said. “Since then, they’ve been playing lights out. I told them they had to play against the big dogs to be a big dog. It was good for them to see what they need to do to step up and play at a high level consistently.”

The intensified schedule coupled with losses in the state semifinals two years ago and in the finals last year fueled players to set a higher bar.

[Class 5 girls’ lacrosse: Freedom-South Riding repeats as champs]

“We were able to see what we weren’t so good at,” junior Caroline Bean said. “Although it’s hard losing, and more than we were used to, we really learned from it.”



Langley's Courtney Kuligowski gathers a loose ball. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Since its last loss nearly two months ago, Langley has steamrolled opponents, averaging more than 16 goals per game. Saturday was no different from the onset when five different Saxons scored in the first half, headlined by Bean’s four strikes. The Michigan commit’s crossover and then a flick shot gave Langley a 7-1 lead with 13:19 left in the first.

Langley’s second-half offense showed no letup, and the Warhawks (16-4) had no counter. The Saxons led by at least six goals for the remainder of the game. Senior London Simonides scored a game-high six goals and sophomore Erika Chung quarterbacked the offense with three assists while consistently winning draw controls.

“You can breathe after the game. That’s the way we looked at it,” Simonides said. “You need to leave everything on that field and that’s just what we did today.”

Three of Madison’s four losses came against Langley.

“We knew that we couldn’t just overlook them just because we beat them already twice,” Bean said. “But just breathe when the game’s over.”