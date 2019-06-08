Even before the halftime break arrived, Saturday’s Class 6 girls’ soccer championship had taken the shape of a game that would be determined by one shot or maybe penalty kicks.

Both No. 1 T.C. Williams and No. 2 Yorktown arrived at Hermitage High School with an undefeated record and the type of defense that can hand an opponent a moral victory by conceding a goal.

But Lacey McCormack changed all that. The Yorktown senior scored two goals in the second half, breaking the game open and handing her team its second title in the last three years with a 2-0 victory.

“This game was probably the hardest of our season,” McCormack said. “We were fighting for every 50-50y ball. It was really just an intense game overall. Being able to pull that one out shows that we are the No. 1 team in the state.”

The Virginia commit was a part of the 2017 Patriots team that won it all, and her desire to finish her high school career with another title was on display all weekend. She scored a hat trick in Friday’s semifinal win over Kellam and provided the essential spark Saturday.

Her first goal came 15 minutes into the second half and was made possible by a lengthy and impressive buildup. The ball was passed from one Patriot to another until it was at McCormack’s feet in the middle of the box, where she sent it home. Her second was similar, and it sealed Yorktown’s victory.

“I knew that we were playing our best, we just needed to score one goal. Just one,” senior defender Macy Monticello said. “Once we did that I knew we could do it again.”

The Titans (22-1-0) were making the first state championship appearance in program history. Coming off a gritty win over James River in the semifinals, they struggled to put their dynamic offense in full gear against Monticello and the rest of the back line of Yorktown (24-0-1).

“It was so important to me that I ended [my career] on a win,” McCormack said. “That’s how everybody wants to do it. Winning with all your friends? All the hard work you put in for four years? I knew there was no other way to go out. It had to be like this.”