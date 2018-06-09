In bare feet, Briar Woods girls’ soccer Coach Kimmy Moss walked across the midfield circle at Glen Allen High to accept the Virginia Class 5 championship trophy. About two months ago, Moss took her shoes off in practice to try to set a relaxed, fun tone. Her team loved it, and she’s been doing it at practices and games since.

That “island vibe” carried over to the field Saturday afternoon. In a championship weekend full of tense, high-stakes soccer, the Falcons looked calm and confident throughout their 2-0 win over Douglas Freeman. In their first state title match since 2014, they looked like they were enjoying themselves.

“That’s the tone we want to set. Let’s be intense in what we want to do, but let’s have composure and be confident,” Moss said. “It’s a paradox, but it works.”

Senior midfielder Abby Maltese scored both goals for the Falcons (21-1-2), a fitting end to what has been a remarkable season for the James Madison commit. Her first came 10 minutes into the game on a quick burst through the back line and a clinical finish with her left foot. The second came 25 minutes later, a counterattack breakaway that ended with the same poised, impressive result, except this one was with her right.

“We trust each other so much. There’s not one player that I wouldn’t want on the field in the final minutes. So that really brings it all together,” Maltese said.

It’s the team’s second Class 5 championship. Just like in 2014, the Falcons were also district and regional champions this season. As a gifted player at Broad Run, Moss got close to winning a state championship but never made it all the way. It was after the district tournament championship in this, her second season as coach, that she realized this Falcons squad could do it.

“I told them — and I’ve never said this to a team — I said: ‘Girls, you need to know you are enough. You are enough when you play your best,’ ” Moss said. “I never tell a team that. Usually it’s ‘pick it up’ or ‘give it your all.’ But that’s the standard for them.”

Falcons senior Savannah Conner was part of a dominant midfield effort Saturday. With Maltese and senior Caitlyn Bryant making runs at the goal, Conner helped maintain possession for the Falcons, keeping Freeman off the ball and almost completely out of the final third. In the biggest game of the year, Briar Woods goalkeeper Rachel Cundey had a fairly easy day.

“We feel like we deserved to be here,” Conner said. “We’re the best team in this league, and that feels awesome.”

After the game, parents flooded the field and the team tried pose after pose for the cameras. Maltese walked around with a mobile speaker in hand, and players danced and laughed and cried. As a Migos song blared, they took a group Snapchat. It looked like fun.