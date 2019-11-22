Damascus will visit Huntingtown next week in the Maryland 3A semifinals.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Bresee, the nation’s top-ranked prospect for his work as a dominant defender. “I just kept running. I saw the goal line and I was like, ‘I’m not going down until I hit it.’ ”

Damascus (10-2) and Franklin (9-3) had a notable history heading into Friday. The Swarmin’ Hornets lost to the Baltimore County school in the 2014 Maryland 3A championship and then got revenge at the same stage in 2016.

Damascus moved back to Class 3A this season after spending the past two years in 2A, setting up Friday’s rubber match between two of Maryland’s strongest programs this decade.

Entering last year’s Maryland 2A quarterfinals, Damascus had won a state-record 53 consecutive games and three straight state titles from 2015 to 2017. Then the Swarmin’ Hornets fell to eventual champion Oakdale in Damascus last November, snapping what was believed to be the country’s longest winning streak.

That game was clouded further by more serious news in the program, as earlier that month multiple Damascus junior varsity players were charged with first-degree rape after a hazing incident in the school’s locker room.

Damascus’ principal stepped down, and its athletic director and junior varsity coach were replaced. Wallich remains in his role.

“Everything that we went through last year with making the news and losing last year … just motivated [us] the whole week,” Damascus linebacker Cole Leslie said. “Every single day we just came in focused. We feel like we almost let the town down last year. We’re going after it this year.”

Damascus is seeking its 11th state title, and it came out firing Friday, taking a 23-0 lead against Franklin. Running back Chris Shaw ran in a 82-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. When the junior reached the end zone, Bresee and center Ryan Linthicum met near midfield for a hug.

Franklin scored 13 unanswered points before Bresee sealed Damascus’ 10th consecutive victory.

“That,” Damascus defensive back Preston Murray said, “was the perfect way to end the game.”

