The Swarmin’ Hornets finished with a 23-3 record and last month claimed the state dual-meet championship — a strong showing for most programs but a down year after their streak of seven undefeated seasons. For Furgeson, the team’s battles led to a stronger bond, and the three titles they secured Saturday at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro ­hammered that point home.

Furgeson, Beall and Emerick took the mat separately, but they had promised one another heading into the tournament that they would be fighting together.

“We looked at each other and said: ‘We’re all going to win state championships. We’re not going to lose,’ ” Furgeson said.

Furgeson got the Swarmin’ Hornets started by pinning Woodlawn’s Justyn Briscoe in less than three minutes at 195 pounds to claim his second straight state ­title. Beall followed with a 5-3 ­decision over Northwest’s Yoann Olympio at 182.

“I was lucky to have Tim to push me around every practice,” Beall said. “If I didn’t have him, I wouldn’t have made it here.”

At 138, Emerick scored a 7-3 decision over South Hagerstown’s Caleb Everhart to give Damascus its third title, the most of any team in 4A/3A.

“We’ve been the leaders on the team the whole year, and we knew we could make it here together,” Emerick said. “We’re all a big family, and I love it.”

The Damascus trio had their sights set on state titles all season, but Whitman senior Stephanie Solloso did not know whether she would even set foot on the mat. She tore her ACL last April and wasn’t sure when she would be able to wrestle again.

She worked her way back to competition just before the end of the regular season, then hit the ground running in the postseason. The encouragement from her coaches pushed her through the intense rehabilitation and all the way to the girls’ 127-pound final against Bennett’s Julia Fitzpatrick.

“If I hadn’t heard them yelling, ‘Don’t let go; don’t let go,’ I would have lost, but they gave me the energy to push through,” said ­Solloso, who scored a 12-11 win.

The other local winners in the 4A/3A boys’ competition: Wootton’s Jason Liau at 106 pounds; Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s Isaac Guttentag at 113; Springbrook’s Sayfore Sieh at 145; Huntingtown’s Joshua Stokes at 170; Severna Park’s Ty Broadway at 220; and Magruder’s Isaac Righter at 285. Local winners in 2A/1A: Poolesville’s Xavier Kresslein at 170 pounds and Glenelg’s Drew Sotka at 182.