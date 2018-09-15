Referee Toni Morgan prepares to flip the coin at midfield before Wilson played Carroll. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The Dunbar football players broke out a sideline dance and their fans responded with cheers as the final 20 seconds ticked off the clock of the Crimson Tide’s 56-14 win over Maret on Saturday afternoon.

The celebration continued when a handful of Dunbar players ran over to the fence that separates the field from the RFK Stadium stands, the same spot Redskins players energized their fans for 35 years. The Dunbar coaches then called each player over to the postgame handshake line.

As the Crimson Tide players celebrated a victory, the fans in the bleachers joined them, and the lower bowl of the old stadium shook once more.

“We can’t lose,” Dunbar quarterback Amonte Dreher told his teammates throughout the week. “We’re playing in front of a lot of people.”

RFK Stadium hosted a D.C. high school football tripleheader Saturday, a gathering to celebrate the venue’s football tradition and offer exposure for area players. Players, coaches and spectators relished the opportunity.

“It’s a big deal just to say you played in RFK,” said Joel Stevens, whose son, Patrick, plays for Dunbar.

The venerable old place hosted the Redskins from 1961 to 1996, a span in which Washington won three Super Bowls. During games, the bleachers would rattle from crowds that approached 60,000. When the Redskins moved to FedEx Field in 1997, D.C. United became the sole regular tenant. United’s move to Audi Field this summer meant the historic venue was vacant for the first time.

The inside of the stadium still bore United signage. The locker rooms, however, were empty.

But to many people in attendance Saturday, RFK also was a fixture of high school football. During the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, high school championship and all-star games were held at RFK Stadium. A Thanksgiving Day riot between St. John’s and Eastern in 1962, which left about 350 people injured, played a role in fewer games coming to the stadium.

Saturday united D.C. schools, though. While about 500 watched Dunbar’s victory, the stands included about 3,000 by the second game between Wilson and Carroll.

After Dunbar players embraced their fans, they jogged into the basement of the stadium to collect their gear. But wide receiver Bryan Glasker, who caught six passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, stood by the 40-yard line for a few more minutes, savoring some final moments on the field.

When Wilson took the field, Coach Mark Martin experienced flashbacks. He grew up idolizing Redskins Coach Joe Gibbs, and he said he slept outside the stadium in the snow before a game in 1987 to obtain a ticket. The field was full of dirt patches Saturday, but that didn’t bother Martin and his players.

After the Tigers sealed their 30-26 win over Carroll, running back Daunte Jones knelt near the 20-yard line, covered his face with his hand and cried. Many Wilson players said they didn’t sleep Friday night because of nerves.

Friendship Collegiate players skipped and waved towels on their sideline early on to pump up the crowd in the third game. The No. 14 Knights beat H.D. Woodson, 30-14.

“It was real special,” Dunbar Coach Maurice Vaughn said.

Many in attendance were family members or friends of players who experienced no shortage of Redskins nostalgia. Eddie Shields, who coached multiple Dunbar players in youth football, smiled and pointed toward the field each time one of the players he trained made a play. He went to his first Redskins game in high school with his Ballou coach, which he said made him want to pursue a football career.

Others watched to enjoy the stadium that filled many of their childhood memories.

While the players weren’t alive to watch the Redskins play in RFK, their coaches explained the significance of the field and the players who set milestones on it, such as Hall of Famers Art Monk and Darrell Green.

The experience was just as exciting for many spectators Saturday. Some sold hot dogs and drinks at RFK Stadium growing up to experience the games.

“I was up real early [Saturday],” Shields said. “I was like, ‘Are we tailgating?’ ”

Event DC’s Erik A. Moses, who organized Saturday’s event, said he hopes to continue playing high school games at RFK Stadium, perhaps with out-of-area teams facing D.C. schools.

But Moses admitted his organization is only planning events 18 to 24 months in advance because RFK Stadium could be demolished in the next few years.

“Well,” Joel Stevens said as he stared at the field, “at least [my son] can always say he played in RFK.”