Madison pitcher Alex Echazarreta stood in the pitcher’s circle Friday morning, a bright green bow holding together a long, winding ponytail that reached the middle of her back. Fiddling with the softball in her hand in the 80-degree heat, the Purdue signee stared down each batter before releasing a fastball that gave hitters trouble the entire game.

And with Echazarreta on the mound, No. 1 Madison (27-0) continued its undefeated run with a 3-0 victory over No. 5 McLean (22-5) in a Virginia Class 6 softball semifinal at Deep Run High. Madison advanced to the final, where it will play Manchester at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“I was very proud of how our girls handled it and stayed composed and battled and earned the right to come back tomorrow,” Madison Coach Jim Adkins said.

Echazarreta, who struck out five batters on Friday, has been a senior rock for the team and was named the 2017-18 Virginia Ga­tor­ade player of the year for softball, the first from her high school to earn that honor. She is a finalist for the Gatorade national softball player of the year that will be announced later in June.

Last year, the right-hander pitched to a 22-1 record with a 0.36 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 119 innings.

“It’s awesome to come out and win. . . . I knew my team had me and I have them and we work as a good team,” Echazarreta said.

The duel between Madison and McLean picked up where it left off June 1, during the championship game of the Region D tournament, when Madison defeated McLean 11-0. The victory gave Madison its second-straight region title and its 14th in school history.

On Friday, the Warhawks led 1-0 through the first inning after Echazarreta hit an RBI single to bring home center fielder Emily Klingaman. In the bottom of the third, first baseman Kristin Giery’s RBI double to right field brought in Klingaman.

Madison was able to give Echazarreta some additional breathing room in the fourth after Wiki Kowalska hit an RBI single to bring home Nicole Giery, who started off the inning with a double to right field, for a 3-0 lead.

Echazarreta found herself in a bit of trouble with two runners on and one out in the top of the fifth before regaining control by throwing out a runner at third on an attempted sacrifice by McLean pitcher Julia Longo and striking out third baseman Emilie Sanchez.

“We never talked about winning, we never talked about winning a state championship, we never talked about expectations,” Adkins said. “What we talk about is every day lace up your shoes and go out there and give the best effort you can for two hours.”